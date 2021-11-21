Aston Villa transfer news: Gerrard could raid Ibrox as 'really interesting' link emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield has backed claims that Steven Gerrard could raid former club Rangers to bring Glen Kamara to Aston Villa.

Gerrard was appointed as Villa's head coach last week, with the ex-England international walking away from the reigning Scottish Premiership champions to take the job.

What's the latest news involving Kamara?

It has been reported that Villa will reignite their interest in Kamara following Gerrard's move to the Midlands.

The report suggests the Premier League outfit came close to lodging a £6million bid for the midfielder while Dean Smith was still at the helm during the summer.

Kamara has been heavily linked with a switch to the English top flight for a number of months and we revealed West Ham United made an enquiry back in July.

Watford also showed an interest following their promotion from the Championship, while Arsenal reportedly offered the 26-year-old a five-year contract to seal his return to the Emirates Stadium only for the deal not to come off.

Kamara penned a new long-term Rangers agreement in September, with the fresh terms keeping him at Ibrox until the summer of 2025.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Kamara?

Hatfield believes the position where Kamara excels, in the heart of midfield, is an area of the pitch Gerrard will be looking to bolster.

Although the journalist feels the Finland international could prove to be a shrewd signing, he does have doubts over whether Kamara would be able to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "One that's really interesting is Kamara. Villa need a player in his position.

"The question, I suppose, is do you want to be shopping in Scotland? No disrespect, because you've seen some great players come out of there and you only need to look at the likes of Virgil van Dijk, but there are players in that division who, let's be honest, aren't quite Premier League quality.

"But Kamara is certainly the most interesting one for me."

Why is Gerrard interested in Kamara?

Gerrard signed Kamara from Dundee in January 2019 and he went on to become a key man under his former Rangers chief.

Kamara has not played for a boss more times than Gerrard, having enjoyed 122 appearances under the Liverpool legend's guidance.

He also played a pivotal role as Gerrard led Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership crown in a decade last season, featuring 51 times in all competitions.

