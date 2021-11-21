Old Trafford transfer news: Man United told to cash in on £54m superstar

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons it's reached the point where Manchester United should give up with Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman made a red-hot start to the campaign but was left out of the starting XI for two of the last four games that he was available for prior to his sending off against Liverpool last month.

How has Pogba performed this season?

Following the summer arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, Pogba told Sky Sports news that he could see a future at Manchester United and that he loves the club.

The feel-good factor surrounding Pogba continued during the early parts of this season, most notably when he produced one of his best ever performances in a United shirt by assisting four goals in the opening day victory over Leeds.

Pogba, valued at £54m by Transfermarkt, would set up Mason Greenwood's equaliser at Southampton before claiming two more assists against Newcastle on Cristiano Ronaldo's debut to become the first player in Premier League history to assist seven goals in the first four games.

However, Pogba's level has dropped off dramatically since then and he was dropped for the Everton draw in early-October and once again left out of the team for the humiliating loss against Liverpool.

Pogba, whose contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season, was introduced at the break against the Reds but his United career would hit an all-time low when he was sent off for a challenge on Naby Keita 15 minutes later and he hasn't been seen since in the league.

His woes went from bad to worse over the international break when he picked up an injury which is expected to keep him out until 2022.

Therefore, Jones believes that United should stop persisting with the World Cup winning midfielder, who was once slammed by current interim manager Michael Carrick for over celebrating Jose Mourinho's sacking back in 2018.

What did Jones say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "We've just reached a point where there's no point persisting any longer.

"They found a role for him on the left and it was the best output they had from him for a long time, but now they've got like three other players that can play there and it's not working out."

What's next for Pogba?

With Pogba's deal running out next summer, he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January, which could see him return to Juventus or finally get a move to Real Madrid.

Furthermore, his agent Mino Raiola recently hinted that a move could be on the cards after recently saying "December is the month of dreams".

Raiola's comments don't necessarily mean that Pogba will leave in January, but it sounds as if there will be some sort of development on his future when the window opens.

