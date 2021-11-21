Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Allan Saint-Maximin embraced his inner Shawn Michaels during Newcastle United's 3-3 draw with Brentford at St. James Park on Saturday afternoon.

While he may have scored a great goal in the 75th minute to earn his side an important point against Brentford, it's another moment from the French winger that has gotten fans talking.

With the scores tied at 1-1, Saint-Maximin was tackled, earning his side a corner. While on the floor, ASM flipped right up, handing on his feet.

The moment has earned comparisons from some fans on social media with Shawn Michaels, who regularly did the spot, known as the kip-up, during his matches in WWE.

As noted, Saint-Maximin scored Newcastle United's third goal against Brentford on Saturday afternoon to earn his team a vital point in their fight to stay in the Premier League.

The strike was the former Nice forward's third goal in the Premier League this campaign, with the 24-year-old already equalling his goalscoring tally from the previous two seasons.

The game marked Eddie Howe's first outing in charge of Newcastle, but the former Bournemouth manager was forced to manage from home after testing positive for COVID-19.

With regards to Shawn Michaels, the former WWE Champion remains with WWE to this day, working for the company in a behind-the-scenes capacity.

The Heartbreak Kid now works for WWE as one of the influential forces behind NXT 2.0, with Michaels' power only growing following Triple H's unfortunate "cardiac event".

For those unaware, Triple H underwent surgery in September after an undisclosed "cardiac event" undercovered a previously unknown genetic issue.

