Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) has been pictured for the first time since his "cardiac event" in September of this year.

A video starting circulating online of Triple H over the last few days, the first time 'The Game' has been snapped since his health scare earlier this year.

The video saw various WWE higher-ups, including Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H look around the construction site for WWE's new headquarters.

Thankfully, the clip shows that Triple H is back at work following the incident, as fans were left unaware of whether or not the former WWE Champion was back doing his behind-the-scenes roles.

For those that missed the news, WWE announced in September that Triple H had suffered a "cardiac event" that was brought on by a previously undetected genetic condition.

The issue was sorted with a subsequent surgery, and HHH was expected to make a full recovery, but it's currently unclear whether or not he's going to return to the ring at any point.

As of right now, it's also unclear whether or not Triple H has returned to his role in charge of WWE NXT 2.0. Stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates on the matter.

