Tottenham transfer news: Ballon d'Or nominee 'would be really interested' in Spurs move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez would be really interested in joining Tottenham, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Argentina international helped fire his side to last season's Serie A title.

What's the latest news involving Lautaro Martinez?

Tottenham were chasing Martinez's services in the summer and reportedly saw a bid worth more than €60m (£51.1m) accepted by the San Siro club.

However, that deal failed to go through after Chelsea snapped up his former Inter strike partner - Romelu Lukaku - instead.

Since then, the 24-year-old has signed a new contract with the Italian champions, agreeing terms on a deal that doesn't expire until 2026.

Martinez's new contract also saw his €110m (£94.4m) release clause removed, meaning any potential buyers will need to directly negotiate a fee with the Serie A title holders in the future.

The 33-cap Argentine has been in good form so far this season. Prior to this weekend's action he'd notched up five goals and one assist in eleven Serie A outings.

That follows on from last season's return of 17 strikes and six setups as Nerazzurri won the Italian crown.

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's EXCLUSIVE interview with the one and only Sam Allardyce...

What has Dean Jones said about Tottenham signing Lautaro Martinez?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones revealed that Martinez is keen on moving to the Premier League and that he'd be interested in joining the north London club.

Jones told GMS: "He's got eyes on getting to the Premier League and I think that he would be really interested to join Spurs."

Enter Giveaway

Would Martinez fit in at Tottenham?

While Spurs may have been interested in signing Martinez way back in the summer, the recent appointment of Antonio Conte only makes him an even better fit for the Lilywhites.

Martinez was always a special talent in the making, having notched 27 goals in 59 appearances as a youngster at Racing Club in Argentina.

Nonetheless, Conte turned him into a superstar. During the South American's first season at Inter, he scored just six goals in 27 Serie A appearances, albeit more than half of those being from the bench.

1 of 15 When was Mauricio Pochettino appointed as Tottenham Hotspur manager? 2012 2013 2014 2015

While working under Conte though, Martinez notched up 40 goals and 19 assists in 97 games. He played a key role in Inter Milan winning the Serie A title, as well as Argentina's Copa America triumph in the summer, and has even been nominated for this year's Ballon d'Or.

That is perhaps why Jones believes the forward would be interested in moving to Tottenham, where he'd be able to once again work with the manager who took his game to a whole new level.

News Now - Sport News