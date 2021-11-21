Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Zelina Vega has revealed that Vince McMahon personally called her after leaving her off the card for the SmackDown show earlier this year that served as a tribute to those that died during 9/11.

WWE headed to Madison Square Garden in New York for the September 10 episode of Friday Night SmackDown this year, a show that served to remember the tragedy of 9/11.

Reports indicated that Zelina Vega was pulled from the show at the last minute, with the 30-year-old having her match scrapped due to timing issues.

Fans were outraged by the fact that Vega's match was scrapped, not only because she's from New York, but also because her father was one of the people to lose his life on September 11, 2001.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Vega opened up about her feelings on having her match cut from what would have already been an incredibly emotional night for her.

A lot of people were really upset, but I felt like a lot of the anger was misguided. I was disappointed, but I also knew it wasn’t a personal thing. If you knew, and obviously a lot of the fans don’t know that the show goes in an order, the way that it went timewise, it got too close and they had to cut it.

Vega also noted, to his credit, that Vince McMahon personally called her to apologise when her match was pulled from the show.

Vince wanted Vega to know that it wasn't a personal attack on her, but was just down to the timing issues at the show.

“When it got cut, Vince called me and apologised because he wanted to make sure that I knew ‘listen, this wasn’t done to you personally or anything, it was literally just this (the time), I had to make that call and I’m so sorry.’ And people don’t know that side either. I love and appreciate my fans so, so much. I wish I could just squish their little faces. Because sometimes people can feel like they’re part of the machine and it’s no big deal and the fans probably don’t give a crap, but the outpouring of love I felt that day – and a bunch of other days to – is incredible. Without the fans we’d literally be nowhere. Just know it wasn’t something done personally to me. To have a boss to care enough to call you and go ‘look I’m sorry’, that’s important.”

You can watch Survivor Series live tonight in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

News Now - Sport News