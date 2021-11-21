Chelsea transfer news: 49-cap Thomas Tuchel favourite set to leave Stamford Bridge

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones does not expect Antonio Rudiger to stay at Chelsea beyond next summer.

Rudiger joined the Blues for £31.5m back in 2017, but it appears that he could depart in 2022 on a free transfer.

What's the latest news involving Rudiger?

The 28-year-old has had somewhat of a resurgence over the past 10 months under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

Having been regularly left out by Frank Lampard towards the end of his Chelsea tenure, Rudiger has come back into favour in 2021, and played his part in the side winning the Champions League in May.

It is clear that Tuchel trusts him, as Rudiger has been an almost ever-present in the starting line-up in the Premier League this term.

However, his contract is set to expire next summer, and he has failed to reach an agreement with Chelsea over extending his deal at the moment.

What has Jones said about Rudiger's future?

Jones has claimed that Rudiger is not completely happy with how Chelsea have conducted themselves behind the scenes during the negotiating process. He now expects the 49-cap international to walk away from the club next year.

Talking about Rudiger's future, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The key thing to take from it all is there’s very little chance of him staying at Chelsea. He’s not been totally impressed by the way they’ve dealt with certain situations inside the club.”

How big a blow would it be for Chelsea to lose Rudiger?

If this was happening a year ago, it would have been less of a problem. At that stage, Rudiger was out of the team, and his days at Chelsea looked to be numbered.

He has completely turned things around over the last 10 months, though, and is now arguably Chelsea's most reliable defender.

Much of the team's success with Tuchel at the helm has been built on the side keeping clean sheets, with the prime example of that being the Champions League final when they scored a first half goal and then kept Manchester City at bay after the break to secure a 1-0 win.

Rudiger has proven over a consistent period that he is up there with some of the best centre-halves in the Premier League, so he would be badly missed if he does decide to end his time at Chelsea in the coming months.

