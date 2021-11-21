Man United transfer news: 'Unforgivable' mistake over 89-cap superstar

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge believes it is "absolutely unforgivable" for Manchester United to have allowed Paul Pogba to enter the final months of his contract without penning an extension.

Pogba's future remains up in the air and his Old Trafford deal, worth £290,000-per-week, is set to expire at the end of June.

What's the latest news involving Pogba?

Pogba is currently on the sidelines after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty with France last month, with the training ground setback expected to rule the midfielder out until 2022 gets underway.

The 28-year-old would have been unavailable for three United fixtures in any event as he was shown a red card within 15 minutes of coming on as a half-time substitute in the humiliating 5-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool last month.

Following the heavy loss to Jurgen Klopp's side, it was reported that Pogba had shelved talks over a new deal after being frustrated at his omission from United's starting line-up.

Mino Raiola, Pogba's agent, has insisted that "everything is calm" amid speculation over the 89-cap France international's future but has revealed there have been no developments.

Pogba could open negotiations with overseas clubs when he enters the final six months of his Red Devils contract in January.

As a result, United could see the 2018 World Cup winner leave on a free transfer and miss out on a potentially big fee as he is valued by Transfermarkt at £54million.

Enter Giveaway

What has Michael Bridge said about Pogba?

Pogba returned to Old Trafford five years ago for a then-world record fee of £89million.

The midfielder had initially left the red half of Manchester for Juventus after opting against signing a new contract in 2012, leading to then-Red Devils boss Sir Alex Ferguson hitting out on MUTV, via the BBC.

Bridge is in disbelief at Manchester United allowing Pogba's contract situation to get to a similar stage again.

How Brendan Rodgers would TRANSFORM Man United! Tactical analysis on The Football Terrace...

The Sky Sports reporter feels the club should have either ensured an extension had already been signed or sold the midfielder.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "It's unforgivable that he could go again on a free. For a club of Manchester United's stature, it's absolutely unforgivable."

1 of 10 Who was the most expensive Manchester United signing of 2021? Jadon Sancho Cristiano Ronaldo Tom Heaton Raphael Varane

Where could Pogba go if he leaves Old Trafford?

Spanish media outlet AS has reported that Pogba is back on Real Madrid's radar as a result of the uncertainty over his future.

The report suggests Pogba has had admirers at the Bernabeu for some time and the La Liga giants would have no problem matching his salary expectations.

But according to Italian newspaper Gazetta dello Sport, via the Sun, Pogba has put a return to Juventus at the top of his wishlist.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News