Mauricio Pochettino is ready to quit Paris Saint-Germain and become the new Manchester United manager, according to the Daily Mail.

Pochettino was appointed as PSG's manager earlier this January.

The French giants have had a successful start to the 2021/22 campaign.

They have won 12 of their opening 14 Ligue 1 games and are almost certain to qualify for the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

Pochettino has the luxury of managing multiple world-class players at the club, including Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

But he's reportedly ready to give it all up should United come calling.

Pochettino is said to be unhappy in the French capital.

The former Tottenham boss is living in a hotel while his family remain in London.

The Daily Mail add that he is frustrated at managing a dressing-room with big egos like Messi, Neymar and Mbappe.

It has been reported by talkSPORT that the Argentine is Sir Alex Ferguson's preferred choice to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

Gary Neville believes the former Tottenham manager would jump at the chance to join United 'tomorrow'.

Speaking on Sky Sports he said, per the Mirror: "I think Mauricio Pochettino – although he’d never say it – he’d leave to come to Man United on a five-year deal tomorrow.

"He’d look at that group of players, he’d look at the club and he’d realise he’d probably be able to achieve more than he wants at Man United in terms of a project.

"At PSG you are on season by season. ‘You’ve got to win the Champions League or you’re out’ type of model. I don’t think that suits Pochettino.

"I think he would absolutely come to Man Utd on a five-year deal, with backing behind him. How he’d fit in with the current coaches who are still there and left, I’m not sure.

"Manchester United have to make sure they get the next one right. Even if that means being patient for six months to wait for managers to become available at the end of the season."

Pochettino isn't the only big name that has been linked with the role, though.

Erik ten Hag, Brendan Rodgers and Zinedine Zidane are just three big names that are also in the running to become United's new manager.

