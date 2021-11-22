Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

For its final pay-per-view of 2021, WWE headed to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for a stacked edition of Survivor Series.

Tonight's show saw members of the Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown collide, all in the name of brand loyalty.

The show featured a huge singles match between WWE Champion Big E and Universal Champion Roman Reigns, one that wouldn't feel out of place at the top of a WrestleMania card.

Elsewhere on the show, along with two traditional five-on-five elimination matches, was a singles match between legitimate rivals Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, which actually closed proceedings.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are believed to have legitimate issues, something that the pair both confirmed in interviews this week, making this match one fans were particularly excited for.

Also on the show, The Usos and RK-Bro collided, with Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura also sharing the ring on the kickoff show.

The show also celebrated 25 years since The Rock made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1996, with a battle royal on the show to celebrate 'The Great One's' first appearance.

Below are all the results for the show, in case you didn't match to catch what went down:

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Damian Priest via DQ (SmackDown 1-0 Raw)

def. Damian Priest via DQ (SmackDown 1-0 Raw) Becky Lynch def. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown 1-1 Raw)

def. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown 1-1 Raw) Team Raw (Lashley, Owens, Balor, Rollins & Theory) def. Team SmackDown (Corbin, McIntyre, Sheamus, King Woods, Hardy) (SmackDown 1-2 Raw)

(Lashley, Owens, Balor, Rollins & Theory) def. Team SmackDown (Corbin, McIntyre, Sheamus, King Woods, Hardy) (SmackDown 1-2 Raw) Omos wins 25-man Battle Royal (SmackDown 1-3 Raw)

wins 25-man Battle Royal (SmackDown 1-3 Raw) RK-Bro def. The Usos (SmackDown 1-4 Raw)

Team Raw (Belair, Vega, Ripley, Morgan, Carmella) def. Team SmackDown (Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Baszler & Storm) (SmackDown 1-5 Raw)

(Belair, Vega, Ripley, Morgan, Carmella) def. Team SmackDown (Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Baszler & Storm) (SmackDown 1-5 Raw) Roman Reigns def. Big E (SmackDown 2-5 Raw)

If you didn't manage to catch the show today, you can watch the event in its entirety, including the kickoff show, right now on-demand on the WWE Network.

You can watch the fallout to Survivor Series on Monday Night Raw tomorrow night and Friday Night SmackDown later on in the week live over here in the UK on BT Sport.

