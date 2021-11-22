Newcastle transfer news: Fresh update on January swoop for Jesse Lingard emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle World journalist Liam Kennedy believes Jesse Lingard could be readying himself for a move to St James' Park.

Lingard is currently at Manchester United, but is struggling for game time, suggesting that his days at Old Trafford may be numbered.

What's the latest news involving Lingard?

The 28-year-old returned to United in the summer, hoping to get some regular minutes on the pitch after a successful loan spell at West Ham in the second half of last season.

The Red Devils have since brought in Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, though, plus Mason Greenwood is only getting better, which has left Lingard often watching on from the sidelines.

It has recently been reported that the attacking midfielder has lost patience at United, and has failed to agree a contract extension, with his current deal set to expire next year.

This follows on from his agents attending Newcastle's home clash with Tottenham last month, sparking speculation that Lingard could be eyeing a switch to Tyneside.

What has Kennedy said about Lingard?

When asked if Lingard's agents being at a Newcastle game signalled that the England international was interested in a transfer, Kennedy claimed that could be the case, and admitted that Lingard may not be the only player who is intrigued by the possibility of joining the Magpies.

Responding to the question, he told GIVEMESPORT: “I think so. I think there’ll be a lot of players and a lot of representatives and agents positioning themselves to potentially get a move here because money attracts players. It attracts all kinds of players.”

How likely is it that Lingard joins Newcastle in January?

It seems to be a move that would make sense for all parties.

Newcastle need high-class players who can help them avoid relegation, while Lingard must start to get regular minutes under his belt if he wants to make England's squad for next year's World Cup.

Meanwhile, United are likely to want to offload the attacker in January now that he has refused to sign a new contract, rather than losing him for free next summer.

West Ham are still keen on bringing Lingard back to east London for a second spell at the club, so Newcastle could face competition for his signature. However, given that the Irons have the likes of Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals on their books, there is no guarantee that Lingard would go straight into the starting line-up.

If Lingard wants to be a starter in a team that has the potential to climb the table rapidly over the coming seasons, Newcastle could be the perfect club for him.

