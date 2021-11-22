Southampton transfer news: Lingard price-tag no problem for Saints but major issue emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wage demands could prove to be a stumbling block in Southampton's pursuit of Jesse Lingard, according to the Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

According to respected football correspondent Ekrem Konur, Saints are one of three Premier League clubs mulling over whether to make a move for the creative midfielder when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

What's the latest news involving Lingard?

Southampton's interest comes after it was revealed that Manchester United have slashed their price tag for Lingard to £10million.

The Red Devils are prepared to sell Lingard in a cut-price deal due to the 28-year-old's £75,000-per-week contract being set to expire at the end of next June and, as a result, January offers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side a final opportunity to cash in on their academy product.

Solskjaer has publicly admitted he wants Lingard to sign a new deal to remain at Old Trafford despite interest.

But United have been dealt a blow after it emerged talks over fresh terms have collapsed, with the midfielder having no intention of reopening negotiations and the possibility of asking to see out the final months of his deal by heading out on loan.

Lingard's frustrations come after being regularly overlooked by Solskjaer this season, with his minutes on the pitch limited.

The 32-cap England international has aired his disappointment at a lack of opportunities behind the scenes, with Solskjaer claiming in September that Lingard is "unhappy".

What has Tom Barclay said about Lingard?

Barclay is not shocked by Southampton raising an interest in the attacking midfielder ahead of the window reopening.

He feels Manchester United's asking price for the soon-to-be out-of-contract academy graduate is fair.

But the journalist fears boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will be unable to welcome Lingard to St Mary's due to his wages.

Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think the transfer fee is a problem. There is talk of him costing about £10million in January.

"I think that's a pretty fair price and it's the kind of price that Southampton can manage.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they were interested but it would be the wages that would be a surprise to me."

Who else is showing an interest in Lingard?

Lingard spent the second half of last season on loan with West Ham United, where he scored nine goals and registered five assists in 16 appearances.

Hammers boss David Moyes wanted to sign Lingard on a permanent basis during the summer only for the England ace to opt to remain at Manchester United and fight for his place.

But, speaking on the West Ham Way podcast, via Hammers.News, ExWHUemployee has claimed that Lingard would now welcome a return to the London Stadium.

He is also among Newcastle United's transfer targets after they became the richest club in the world last month.

Away from the Premier League, Barcelona and AC Milan are understood to be keeping tabs on Lingard's situation.

