So, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time at Manchester United is over.

United’s 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

The Norwegian had been under pressure for many weeks and was always just another bad result away from being sacked.

And it came at Vicarage Road.

But the sacking has been dealt with in a way like no other.

United fans are devastated the club legend couldn’t make it work at Old Trafford but there are no hard feelings there. He even gave an official club interview after his dismissal.

He will be welcomed back as a hero.

Over the last few weeks, he’s been defending by Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Roy Keane, who incidentally used to play alongside at the club.

However, not all pundits have been quite so kind.

For those of you that have watched ESPN, you may be aware of Craig Burley’s thoughts on Solskjaer as a manager. He’s constantly questioned Ole’s credentials and his reaction to the sacking was always going to be interesting.

And it was worth the wait…

Burley pulled absolutely no punches and his rant is going to spark plenty of interest in the footballing world.

Quotes include:

“We need to get off the sympathy train.”

“It was not a difficult decision, it was an easy decision. He should never have been Manchester United manager in the first place.”

"He, from day one, has been out of his depth.”

"He’s had ex-teammates masquerading as pundits.”

Check out the full five-minute rant below:

VIDEO: Craig Burley's Solskjaer rant

Many comments on the YouTube channel agreed with Burley.

One wrote: "Fair play to Burley for speaking the truth. He clearly prepared for this and was very even-handed."

Another added: "Craig’s a genuine guy who wakes up and decides to speak *facts*."

A third said: "The video of the year right here, Craig speaking truth as always."

"Craig always spoke more sense than all these united "legends" and top reds," added another.

A United fan said: "Brilliant Craig - and I’m a United fan! Everything you say is right on the button."

We can’t wait for Neville to watch this and hear his response.

Despite all of Neville’s support in recent weeks and months but even he admitted Solskjaer can’t complain about the decision.

"I always say that managers deserve two or three years in the job," Neville told Sky Sports. "Ole cannot complain. He has been given three years.

"He has been backed in the transfer market. David Moyes was given eight months and kicked out. I don't think Ole can complain about the time that he has been given and the money that he has been afforded. I don't think he can complain about the players delivered to him.

"I do think he will be massively disappointed about the fact that he has not been able to deliver performances this season. He expected more. We all expected more. Only he and the players can understand what has gone wrong in these last few months - and we might never get to the bottom of it."

