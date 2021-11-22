Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Who will be Manchester United’s next manager?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked this weekend following United’s 4-1 defeat to Watford.

But it seems the club have dismissed the Norwegian without too much of a plan.

The club have a huge Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday evening and Michael Carrick has been placed in temporary charge.

The club will look to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season.

But who could be that interim manager?

Well, it’s something The Athletic explored as they name-dropped Ralf Rangnick, Lucien Favre, Laurent Blanc, Ernesto Valverde and Rudi Garcia are temporary managers.

But then they mention Steve Bruce.

Bruce has recently been sacked as Newcastle manager but is a Manchester United legend having captained the club during his nine seasons playing there.

And The Athletic revealed that Bruce, rather unsurprisingly, would be ‘very keen’ on the role of interim manager.

They write: “The Athletic also understands former United captain Steve Bruce, recently let go by Newcastle, would be very keen on the role, and believes he could help stabilise the dressing room.”

Surely not…

The club have surely learned their lesson of appointing former players who aren’t particularly qualified for the job. We simply can't see it happening but you just never know with those in charge of Manchester United.

Imagine the reaction from supporters if Bruce is given the job until the end of the campaign.

In terms of permanent managers, the report mentions Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers.

They summed up each candidate by writing: “Ten Hag is not keen to leave mid-season and would have a small release clause in the summer; Pochettino is open to a return to the Premier League; Zidane is an incredibly unlikely option; and Rodgers would perhaps be prohibitively expensive.”

Give it Brucey ’til the end of the season.

