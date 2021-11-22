Battlefield 2042’s Metacritic Score Is Woeful Following Horror Launch

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 2042 has had the worst start possible and scores from the critics have reflected this.

EA and DICE decided to take their mass warfare first-person shooter in an entirely new direction, setting the game 21 years in the future with all-new revolutionary battleground weaponry and gadgets and maps that are larger than ever before.

However, fans that opted to go with Early Access and who paid more than £90 for the Ultimate Edition were left with a game that was unfinished and riddled with bugs - venting their frustrations on the social media website, Reddit.

As a result, many fans have been asking for refunds with Battlefield 2042 failing to live up to their expectations, especially after the trailers and teasers looked so promising over the summer.

We are certain that the game will be better in the months ahead, but critics and those who have made purchases, have been far from kind in their overall judgements.

Battlefield 2042 Metacritic

Metacritic is the Rotten Tomatoes equivalent of the gaming world and is taken seriously when it comes to rating games.

There is no getting away from it. Battlefield 2042 was lambasted by users who bought this game on Xbox One, and at the time of writing, currently has a user score of just 1.3 out of 10.

The comments were the same, with the developers being accused of wanting "Warzone money." While chaos was advertised that appealed to many, Battlefield 2042 was said to have a "lack of content" and an "awful player base."

These were just a small number of comments that we picked up, with many sounding off along the same lines as mentioned above.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have played a huge part in this due to the fact that many titles have been delayed over the past 12 months as well as developers having to work on games from home - especially in 2020.

DICE recently launched a day one patch in an attempt to iron over these creases and announced on Twitter that more changes will be coming in Update #2 as they continue to take on feedback from the community.

Despite this, it appears that first time players of the series, and first-timers, may have been put off from playing any newer Battlefield games in the coming years.

