Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker 2: Where Can I Buy Tickets?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The excitement is starting to build in the boxing world for Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker 2 and fans are eager to know where they can buy tickets for the event.

This heavyweight bout is set to resolve a conflict of opinions regarding how the first fight ended, with the New Zealander picking up the victory via split decision.

While the fight was fairly uneventful and with Chisora scoring a knockdown after the first 10 seconds of round one, he found himself on the wrong end of the judge's scorecards which left him unhappy after the final bell.

Chisora immediately demanded a rematch and his request to Parker was granted as the two giants are set to face off at the AO Arena, Manchester once more - this time in front of 21,000 spectators.

Fans of these two fighters will be keen to know where they can get tickets for the fight, as well as the prices that have been set for this eagerly anticipated event.

Read more: Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker 2: Date, Odds, Tickets, Stats, Live Stream, Card and Everything You Need To Know

Here are the highlights from the first fight that took place earlier this year:

Chisora vs Parker 2 Tickets

With Chisora set to meet Parker on 18th December, in what is set to be the final curtain for boxing in 2021, tickets can be accumulated from the following sites and sources:

Ticket prices range from the following options:

Lower Tier Seated (Corners of Manchester Arena): £47.50 - £55.20

Lower Tier Seated (Parallel to Boxing ring): £70

Blocks 190 & 120: £92.50

Sections F & H (Floor seating): £171.25

Block 114: £198.37

As you can see, there is a wide range of tickets that you can buy for this event and there are still some left if you are keen to get yourself to the fight.

Please make sure that you view the stadium plan before buying your tickets as your view will vary depending on what tier level you opt for, which could hinder your experience especially if this will be your first time attending such an event.

Below you can view the stadium plan (via TicketMaster).

The fight will take place on 18th December 2021 and will be the main event of the evening, with eight other fights set to take place on the undercard.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest Boxing News and Results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News