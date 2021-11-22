Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have been sacked as Manchester United but he’s still a club legend.

The Norwegian was dismissed after the Red Devils lost the fifth match of their Premier League campaign - a 4-1 humiliation against Watford.

It was the final match of Ole’s three-year reign.

In an official statement, the club wrote: “Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.”

Solskjaer spent 11 seasons at the club as a player, winning 12 trophies.

And he will always be remembered for THAT night at the Camp Not in 1999.

United scored two injury-time goals to beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League final with Solskjaer scoring the winner.

Nothing can take that away from him.

But we want to remember a lesser-known moment from Solskjaer playing career at United.

It came during the 1997/98 season and it sums up his passion and desire for United to succeed.

It came during a home match against Newcastle. The scores were level at 1-1 in the final few minutes of the match when Sir Alex Ferguson’s side were caught on the break.

Rob Lee broke free and looked set to win the match for Newcastle. However, Solskjaer sprinted back and, just outside the penalty area, managed to bring down the Newcastle midfielder.

Unsurprisingly, referee Uriah Rennie showed him a straight red card but Solskjaer’s actions helped earn his side a point.

While he earned a standing ovation from the Old Trafford faithful and a pat on the head by David Beckham, it didn’t exactly go down well with Ferguson.

VIDEO: Solskjaer's red card for Man Utd vs Newcastle

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, he said: "When I say a fair way I've had one sending off and I was so told off by the gaffer [Sir Alex Ferguson], he absolutely slaughtered me in the dressing room, two weeks' wages fine, against Newcastle.

"I learnt a lesson then... that that's not the way we want to win at Manchester United, we don't do it that way."

Ironically, we think Solskjaer probably wishes some of the Man Utd players showed that level of determination in recent weeks.

