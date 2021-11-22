Tottenham transfer news: Antonio Conte has 'given thumbs up' to swoop for £49.5m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Talk coming out of Italy suggests Tottenham and Antonio Conte "really want" AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, says Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

Conte will be looking to stamp his own mark on Tottenham after replacing Nuno Espirito Santo as manager earlier this month, and it seems like Kessie is one player the Italian could target.

What's the latest news involving Franck Kessie?

Kessie's contract expires next summer and the £49.5m-rated star is currently being linked with a move to Tottenham.

According to a report from 90min earlier this month, Conte has given the Spurs hierarchy the go-ahead to sign Kessie and a deal is currently being worked on. His team-mate Alessio Romagnoli, whose contract is also close to expiring, is said to be of interest, too.

The same report, however, also states that AC Milan have not given up on getting Kessie to put pen to paper on a new deal.

It is something the Serie A outfit will desperately want, with Kessie having a major role in the team right now.

The 24-year-old has played 10 of their 13 league games so far this season, scoring twice to help Stefano Pioli's men to second in the table.

What has Michael Bridge said about Franck Kessie?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge has said similar noises are coming out of Italy about Tottenham being very keen on Kessie.

The Sky Sports reporter said to GMS: "The talk of Kessie at AC Milan is not going away. There's talk in Italy that Spurs really want him and Conte's given the thumbs up."

Who else is interested in Franck Kessie?

Tottenham's Premier League rivals Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Kessie, with Il Milanista claiming back in October that the Red Devils want to bring in the Ivory Coast international to strengthen their midfield.

It could make things extremely difficult for Conte and Tottenham. But if the north London club do end up landing Kessie, he could be a really good addition to their squad.

As his current manager Pioli has highlighted, the former Atalanta man brings plenty of energy to the engine room and is able to protect his defence. Former AC Milan forward Antonio Cassano has also described him as a "devastating" player.

Ultimately, for a cut-price fee in January because of his contract situation or on a free transfer next summer, it is no surprise that both the likes of Tottenham and United want Kessie while Milan are desperate to keep hold of him.

