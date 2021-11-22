Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has sent a warning to Red Bull that Lewis Hamilton is 'in the zone' and the 'lion has been woken' ahead of the final two races of the Formula 1 season.

The title race has closed right up once again after the last couple of races in Brazil last week and Qatar yesterday, with Hamilton winning both.

Indeed, he and his Mercedes car have looked pretty untouchable and Red Bull and Max Verstappen will be searching for answers quickly to try and strike back in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

Wolff, though, has warned Red Bull that that might be tough for them as Hamilton is looking very motivated to turn the Drivers' fight around, using events in Interlagos as motivation to spur him on:

"Lewis is totally in the zone," Toto Wolff told . "They woke up the lion in Interlagos on that Saturday and you see that."

Of course, on that Saturday we saw Hamilton sent to the back of the Sprint grid after his rear wing was found to be opening too wide when he triggered DRS, whilst Sunday saw his battle with Max Verstappen once again throw up a controversial incident over the Dutchman's defence of the lead at the time.

We're looking set for a thrilling finish to the campaign, then, and it is now looking very likely to be heading down to the wire.

