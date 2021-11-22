Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer via Twitter after Manchester United sacked the Norwegian coach on Sunday.

Solskjaer was relieved of his duties following Saturday’s dismal 4-1 defeat away at Watford.

That defeat has left United eighth in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed West Ham and 12 behind league-leaders Chelsea.

Solskjaer said an emotional goodbye in an unusual farewell interview with United shortly after his sacking was confirmed.

Michael Carrick will take charge of the Red Devils for Tuesday’s crunch Champions League fixture against Villarreal. He could also be in the dugout for next Sunday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea.

United’s hierarchy are currently seeking an interim manager to lead the team until the end of the season.

However, there are reports that Mauricio Pochettino could be tempted to leave Paris Saint-Germain if United were to offer the Argentine coach a long-term contract now.

There were also reports over the weekend that Ronaldo’s preferred manager would be Spain’s current head coach Luis Enrique.

But when asked about the prospect of replacing Solskjaer, Enrique told reporters on Sunday: “Is today April Fools’ Day?”

What did Ronaldo tweet about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

Various United players have paid tribute to Solskjaer on social media over the past 24 hours, but Ronaldo’s tweet on Monday is arguably the most heartfelt and sincere of the lot.

“He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man United,” Ronaldo tweeted. “But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him.

“Good luck, my friend! You deserve it!”

Classy stuff from Ronaldo. His words will surely mean an awful lot to Solskjaer.

Ronaldo scored nine goals in 13 appearances under Solskjaer and will now be hoping that the club make the right decision when it comes to appointing a new manager.

The legendary Portuguese forward returned to Old Trafford in order to win the biggest honours - both team and individual - and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will have been shocked by the team’s poor start to the season.

