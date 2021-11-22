Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fans of Lewis Hamilton have been thrilled over the last week or so and the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix could provide more of that, judging by Toto Wolff's comments after the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Mercedes man has hit back in style in the last two Formula 1 races to close the gap in the Drivers' standings to Max Verstappen down to eight points.

Indeed, with just two races left it really could go either way but Mercedes must be feeling confident, especially with them set to bring their newest internal combustion engine back in for the Saudi Arabia GP in just under a fortnight from now.

After Hamilton's win in Qatar, Wolff confirmed that the engine that thrust Hamilton to a fine win in Brazil earlier this month will be bolted in the Silver Arrows at the Jeddah circuit, with a view to closing the gap to Verstappen even further.

“Saudi should be a good track for us, but we know this year when you think it’s a good one it can turn the other way around.

“But it’s a long straight, we’ll get our spicy equipment (engine) out for Saudi Arabia that we didn’t use (in Qatar) and hopefully Valtteri (Bottas) is right up there – we need him. But in any case, if everyone finishes the race it will go to Abu Dhabi.”

Certainly, this will boost Mercedes' confidence about getting a result in Saudi and we'll just have to see how Red Bull can respond.

