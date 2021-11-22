Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Odds: Who Is The Favourite?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte could lock horns for both the WBC and lineal heavyweight titles in 2022.

The "Gypsy King" confirmed in a recent interview with IFL TV that he will be fighting next March at the latest as he waits for a decision from the court of arbitration regarding his possible opponent.

Whyte, also known as "The Body Snatcher", is in a legal dispute over previous fight purses that is currently unresolved, which meant that the WBC were unable to sanction his mandatory title fight against Fury, which will be the first of his career.

With the match up edging ever closer as the days, weeks and months pass, fans are starting to look towards this eagerly anticipated heavyweight contest with seismic intrigue as to which man will come out on top in the fight.

While we patiently wait for the decision from the WBC as far as Whyte is concerned, bookmakers have already been busy accumulating odds in regards to who they believe will come out on top.

Fury vs Wilder Odds

Both Fury and Whyte will be well up for this, especially Whyte, considering this will be the first heavyweight title fight of his career, an occasion he has been patiently waiting for.

Various bookmakers across the UK have already been taking bets on who the winner will be in this fight between Fury and Whyte.

As of 22nd November, here are the latest odds:

Tyson Fury: 1/6

Dillian Whyte: 9/2

Draw: 25/1

As you can see, Fury is the clear favourite to win this stage, mainly due to his perfect professional record and his stunning performance during the Deontay Wilder trilogy.

While Whyte may be the outsider, you'd be wise not to write him off. The only defeats "The Body Snatcher" has had in his career have come against Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin - two very respectable opponents.

It will be interesting to see how both men approach this fight, if it goes ahead, in what is expected to be a colourful build-up with both men are well known for their trash-talking capabilities.

Get the popcorn out!

