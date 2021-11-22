Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The inaugural edition of the Qatar Grand Prix made things quite interesting at the top as Lewis Hamilton's victory means that he is only eight points behind Max Verstappen with just two races to go.

The latter started the race seventh on the grid but fared well, finishing only behind his title rival. The Red Bull man also posted the fastest lap, clocking 1:23.196 to take home the extra point.

Some pretty interesting footage has emerged since, however, on a Reddit thread that shows Pierre Gasly letting the Dutchman overtake him during lap 4, as he left his DRS closed and only activated it once the Red Bull racer was ahead of him.

Gasly started the race second, but he quickly lost a place and was then overtaken by Verstappen.

Several fans have left some pretty interesting comments regarding this, with one saying: "Calling it now, Gasly is the Saudi Assassin who is going to take Lewis out in the next race for a RB and Max double championship."

Many would argue that the Frenchman was trying to help Red Bull's cause, given the fact that the team he drives for is owned by the Austrian company.

Gasly eventually finished 11th in Al Daayen and is currently ninth in the Drivers' Championships.

Despite Verstappen finishing second, he is still at the top but the difference between him and Hamilton is only eight points and there is a good chance of the latter pipping him to a record eighth World Championship.

"Once I know I was starting seventh I was just very motivated to move ahead and that’s exactly what we did," said the Dutchman.

"We had a good first lap and then after five laps we were second again and I just tried to keep the gap small which we did throughout the whole race so they couldn’t do an extra stop – and it gave me the fastest lap at the end so I was definitely happy with that.

"We just didn’t have the pace this weekend to match them [Mercedes]. I did the fastest lap – at the end of the day it was still one extra point and everything counts at the moment – but this weekend wasn’t the best for us.

“We just need to try and stay focused and there are two races to go and as you can see a lot of things can happen. Anything is possible.”

