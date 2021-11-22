eFootball 2022: Konami Remove Android and iOS From New Gen Section

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of eFootball 2022 have removed iOS and Android from their new-gen section which has got a lot of fans talking.

Konami opted to make the ambitious move to move away from their hugely successful Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) series and take on an entirely new gaming strategy by making it a free-to-play game with in-game microtransactions.

However, there's no getting away from the fact that their launch at the end of September was nothing short of a disaster - receiving a woefully low score on the critique website Metacritic.

This was due to the large array of bugs and glitches that surfaced shortly after eFootball 2022 was released, and took the unwanted title as the worst review game in Steam history.

That being said, Konami have delayed any further updates to their game until 2022 and even offered refunds to players that made pre-orders on premium packs.

eFootball 2022 iOS and Android

An eagle-eyed Twitter user (via Reddit u/SG02FITWTS), spotted that descriptions on eFootball's website had changed regarding their New-Gen category.

The Japanese gaming giants previously highlighted that eFootball 2022 would support "cutting-edge graphics and incomparable immersion" for both mobile platforms, iOS and Android.

However, this information has appeared to have changed with both respective handheld platforms being removed from this section, as you can see below.

At the time of writing, it is not yet known as to why Konami have taken this course of action and there are many reasons that this could be the case.

One of those might refer to the next update, which the developers previously revealed that 1.0.0 had been delayed until at least Spring 2022. They also stated that they cancelled and automatically refunded those that put their name down for the Premium Player Packs.

Another reason could be that Konami have simply had that many problems to deal with all at once, that they've simply had to shelve it and re-upload the previous version of the mobile game until they find the time to get round to inputting New-Gen technology that works.

Of course, this is just speculation, but it is yet another interesting move that has provoked many reactions across the gaming community.

