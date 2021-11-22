Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The two-time world heavyweight champion, the man who has held the WBC title since beating Deontay Wilder back in 2020, Tyson Fury, has edged out Lennox Lewis to be named the best boxer in Britain over the past 20 years.

The Mirror recently put together a tournament for the 16 best boxers to make their way out of Britain and Ireland over the past 20 years and let the public come to a full conclusion.

Now, this could have potentially led to a strong bias among many who partook in this due to the fact that fighters who are current could have larger fan bases than those from 10 to 20 years ago, unless they had left an impressive legacy, of course.

But it may come as a surprise that Anthony Joshua was voted out of the competition in the first round, along with Amir Khan and Kell Brook.

The semi-finals saw Lewis compete with undefeated Joe Calzaghe, while Fury was pitted against Prince Naseem.

It was then a heavyweight clash of all heavyweight clashes as Fury and Lewis were put up against each other, with the Gypsy King taking home 53.5% of the final vote.

Lennox Lewis vs Tyson Fury

Lewis, out of his 44 fights, won 41 of them and only lost twice. Out of 41 of those wins, 37 had come via knockout, seven had come from decision and two came from disqualification, leaving there to be just one draw; although both of his two losses came in the form of a knockout ending punch by Hasim Raham and Oliver McCall.

Lennox is a two-time lineal champion, three-time world heavyweight champion and he is the last heavyweight to hold the undisputed championship.

It doesn’t come as a surprise as to why he is being put against Tyson Fury to be the rightful holder of the ‘Best of Britain’ considering he has fought the likes of Mike Tyson, Frank Bruno and Vitali Klitschko.

But then, Fury has also rightfully earned his spot to be in the running.

Tyson has gone through his career beating Deontay Wilder twice consecutively and Wladimir Klitschko, gaining the IBO, IBF, WBO, WBA from that one fight alone in the process. He, unlike Lennox, has never lost a fight and has only drawn once, going 27 fights unbeaten before this draw of his.

It must be remembered that this whole competition is fully hypothetical, no one is to truly know what the exact outcome would definitely be if they were to legitimately fight.

The decision which was made was put on mainly past achievements and recent legacy.

Tyson's comeback story is one that will stick in history, from not fighting for three years, having strong battles with his mental health and his 10 stone weight gain, to overcoming Sefer Seferi in his first fight back and reforming his dominance, it's no surprise that this would have had an influence on decisions.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Who would your ‘Best of Britain’ be if you had to decide?

News Now - Sport News