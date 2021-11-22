Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mauricio Pochettino is one of the favourites to become the next Manchester United manager.

With the Red Devils making the move to relieve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his duties on Sunday, the search to find his successor has started in earnest despite the lack of available world-class coaches.

However, despite Pochettino's current posting at Paris Saint-Germain, reports are suggesting that United could negate the need for an interim manager by posting him halfway through the season.

Pochettino linked with Man Utd

BBC Sport reported on Monday that Pochettino is open to the idea of becoming the next United manager and that it is not out of the question that he could leave the Parc des Princes immediately.

It's explained that the former Tottenham Hotspur coach is not completely satisfied with his role in Paris where he is said to have little say in club affairs beyond coaching the first-team squad.

As such, it's perhaps not unreasonable to think that United could put their supposed search for an interim coach on ice if the possibility of acquiring Pochettino imminently was to present itself.

Watford vs Man Utd Match Reaction (Football Terrace)

How would Man Utd look under Poch?

Naturally, that fascinating prospect got us thinking here at GIVEMESPORT as we wanted to imagine how United's starting XI might shape up once Pochettino could really make his impact on the squad.

Now, it would be a little unexciting to imagine how Pochettino would posture United right this second because, well, we all love the thrills and spills of new managers dipping into the transfer market.

So, we've been sure to factor in two realistic signings that we think the Argentine would make in the Old Trafford hot-seat either in the January market or ahead of the 2022/23 season at the very latest.

1 of 27 Ronaldo won the 2008 Puskas Award for a goal against which club? FC Porto Portsmouth Aston Villa Sunderland

United's potential XI under Pochettino

Got it? Right then, be sure to take a look into our crystal ball by checking out United's exciting potential XI with Pochettino in charge and a few transfer moves under his belt down below:

GK: David de Gea

There have been a lot of things wrong at United this season, but De Gea certainly hasn't been one of them and Pochettino would be mad to displace the in-form shot-stopper.

RB: Kieran Trippier

A long-touted transfer that only makes even more sense when you consider Trippier's successful stint under Pochettino's stewardship as well as Aaron Wan-Bissaka disappointing form this season.

The Manchester Evening News recently reported that United 'remain keen' on signing Trippier and would only be willing to sell Diogo Dalot to AS Roma if they can secure a move for the 31-year-old.

The £18 million-rated England star would provide a friendly level of competition for Wan-Bissaka and bring more to the table in the final third, which would benefit a high-pressing approach from Pochettino far better.

CB: Harry Maguire

While, yes, it's been a torrid start to the 2021/22 campaign for Maguire, there's no denying that he's a world-class centre-back on his day and it's tough to imagine Pochettino benching the club captain.

CB: Raphael Varane

Another straight-forward selection, this, because Varane is right up there with the world's greatest centre-backs when he's fit and firing.

LB: Luke Shaw

Like Maguire, Shaw hasn't been at the top of his game this season, but he's still a more reliable option than Alex Telles and remains the sport's standout left-back of the last 12 months.

CM: Idrissa Gueye

Defensive midfield is by far the most important area for United to pile their transfer funds into with Solskjaer's blind faith in the Scott McTominay and Fred partnership having been wildly unsuccessful.

And Gueye, who boasts 84 caps for Senegal, looks like a fantastic option for United as an out-and-out CDM with Premier League experience as well as consistent game-time under Pochettino over the last 11 months.

Marry that to the fact that PSG will be keen to make money from Gueye next summer as he enters the final year of his contract - barring a renewal, of course - to see that a move for the ex-Everton general makes so much sense.

According to the Daily Mail, United were even interested in signing Gueye this summer, but decided to pull out of an approach with Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard staying at the club.

CM: Donny van de Beek

New y̶e̶a̶r̶ manager, new me. It seems inevitable that the arrival of a new coach, regardless of who it is, will finally tap into Van de Beek's potential as a box-to-box midfielder in United's central three.

And bearing in mind that Paul Pogba looks set to leave in the summer upon the expiry of his current deal, we're inclined to think that Pochettino would rather invest in giving Van de Beek more action.

CM: Bruno Fernandes

He's by no means perfect, sure, but any United coach would be out of their mind to bench a game-changing player whose goals and assists have been pivotal to the club since his arrival.

RW: Jadon Sancho

At the end of the day, United paid a hell of a lot of money and negotiated for sweet forever to get Sancho on their books, so they'll want to see their new coach getting the most out of him.

And there's good reason to think that Sancho could really thrive amongst Pochettino's attacking brand of football, lending himself more organically to the right-wing than Mason Greenwood.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

Look, a few 'potential Pochettino XIs' from other publications have floated the idea that the ex-Spurs boss will tempt Harry Kane to Old Trafford and power to them because it's certainly an exciting idea.

However, for us, we can't imagine a scenario in which United would A. cough up the money, B. tempt Daniel Levy into making it happen and C. facilitate Ronaldo being played out of position.

But come on, having to settle for playing a five-time Ballon d'Or winner up front is hardly a bad consolation prize.

LW: Marcus Rashford

The forward who most naturally lends himself to the left wing and one with a thoroughly underrated goal-scoring ratio for United, Rashford is the most likely candidate to round off Pochettino's front three.

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

An exciting prospect for Man Utd

Not bad, huh?

Sure, it's not an insane turnaround from the current squad, but Pochettino can't expect to be given too much backing in the transfer window on the back of the club's high-profile purchases in 2021.

And that's half the point, really, because our potential XI is perhaps more exciting in what Pochettino could do for current stars such as Sancho and Van de Beek as opposed to the suggested signings.

Aside from the obvious need for a new defensive midfielder, United have a squad that is capable of winning the Premier League under the right management - and Pochettino could well be their man.

News Now - Sport News