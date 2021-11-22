Football Manager 2022 Manchester City: Ranking the Best Players by Current Ability

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 has been out for some time now and we have ranked the very best players at one of the best teams in the game - Manchester City.

We have already put together a list of the best Premier League players and Kevin De Bruyne, the City midfielder, perhaps unsurprisingly came out on top.

He is better than the likes of Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, and Cristiano Ronaldo, and there are plenty of players at the Etihad Stadium who could well have been in the top 10.

Pep Guardiola, of course, has an abundance of riches to call upon, even if he doesn’t actually have any depth up front.

Gabriel Jesus is the club’s only out-and-out striker but City’s spine is one of the strongest in England, with their goalkeeper Ederson superb, a number of their defenders excellent and their midfield the envy of Europe.

We have sorted the 20 best players at the club by current ability, a number out of 200.

Let’s take a look at the very best players at Man City on Football Manager 2022!

The 20 best players at Manchester City on FM22

Kevin De Bruyne – 188/200

The very best player in the league. End of.

Ederson - 170/200

One of the best goalkeepers in the world, and Sports Interactive clearly agree.

Bernardo Silva - 170/200

A tricky, jinking, wizard of a midfielder, Silva can score, assist, and absolutely terrorise defences.

Ruben Dias - 169/200

One of the best centre-backs in the world, Dias has helped City forget about their former captain Vincent Kompany.

Aymeric Laporte - 168/200

It’s not really fair that City’s two centre-backs are just this good, but Laporte is an absolute Rolls-Royce of a central defender.

Jack Grealish - 168/200

The £100m man, Grealish can surely only get better too.

Raheem Sterling - 167/200

An England international, Sterling has struggled a bit under Pep Guardiola but he can surely force his way into your plans if you take the reins!

Fernandinho - 164/200

An absolute veteran, Fernandinho shows no sign of slowing down, as he remains one of the 10 best players in the squad of the Premier League champions.

Ilkay Gundogan - 161/200

Slightly underrated, the Germany international has an unbelievable engine and can push forward and score goals, as well as protecting the defence.

Riyad Mahrez - 158/200

Signed from Leicester, Mahrez is an absolutely astonishing talent, and yet he is only just rounding out the top 10. Not fair, is it?

Joao Cancelo - 158/200

Slightly better than Kyle Walker, Cancelo is capable of playing at both right-back and left-back, and has the athleticism, and two-footedness to do both.

Rodri - 157/200

Fernandinho’s heir apparent, Rodri is an exceptional defensive midfielder.

Gabriel Jesus - 157/200

City’s only real striker, you might want to bring in an out-and-out forward if you do take over at the club, because the Brazilian is a way down this list.

Kyle Walker - 156/200

A superb right-back who has matured since his move from Tottenham Hotspur, Walker is a really reliable option for you to use.

Phil Foden - 155/200

The Stockport Iniesta; Foden can become one of the best players in the world if you manage him correctly.

John Stones - 154/200

A way behind Dias and Laporte, Stones remains the kind of defender who can be a real asset for you in terms of depth.

Ferran Torres - 150/200

A silky winger who would surely walk into any other side in England, perhaps bar Liverpool, Torres is a really good option.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 149/200

Zinchenko has real versatility and can play at both left-back and on the left wing; he’s well worth keeping around.

Nathan Ake - 147/200

Capable of playing at left-back and at centre-back, Ake is more likely to be playing cup football than Premier League football if you take over.

Pedro Porro - 146/200

A strange name rounding out the top 20, as Porro is currently on loan at Sporting Lisbon; keep a close eye on his development!

This is an absolutely fantastic team.

City have 17 players with a current ability rating of 150 or higher, and that, really, is just obscene.

If you do decide to take over at the Etihad Stadium, just be forewarned: You should be winning trophies all over the place.

Add in that this team has a £100m budget in which to strengthen, and you’ve surely got the first season’s Premier League title winners.

