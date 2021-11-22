Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This weekend’s debut Qatar Formula One race saw Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen once again come first and second respectively, with the Red Bull man impressing, making his way from seventh to second.

But there was a new face on the podium, for this season at least, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso placed his Alpine third, while his teammate Esteban Ocon finished fifth.

After this weekend’s podium finish, Alonso took his overall tally to 98, and it gave us the idea to look into the current top 10 drivers in the sport's history with the most podium finishes.

The top 10 list is home to five current drivers in Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas, all coming in order first, third, fifth, sixth and ninth respectively.

What is intriguing, however, is that this list could seemingly change no end in the next few seasons.

Only five podium finishes split Alonso and Raikkonen, and with the Finn parting ways with Formula One at the end of this year, and Alonso staying on till next year, a few impressive performances from Alpine could see a switch.

Outside of the top 10 is Verstappen, who has 58 podium finishes to his name, four behind Britain's David Coulthard, who just squeezes into the top 10 with 62.

Outside of the five current drivers and David Coulthard, who have been previously mentioned, Michael Schumacher, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna and Rubens Barrichello finish off the top 10.

Formula One has always been an exhilarating sport throughout time and has progressed massively through the years and has found many talents across the globe.

It is quite staggering how successful people like Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have been through their 14 years in and around the sport.

For someone like Alain Prost, who spent two segments of time in the sport, it highlights how taking a step back and returning can be a successful route.

Who of this year’s Formula One drivers do you see potentially making their way onto this list?

Could George Russell's move to Mercedes assist in his chances, how high could Verstappen land considering his young age and high success, and could McLaren's Lando Norris see himself challenging David Coulthard’s spot along with George and Max?

Only time will tell.

