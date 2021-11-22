Next Man United manager: 8-trophy gaffer 'definitely in the frame' for Old Trafford job

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is 'definitely in the frame' to become the next Manchester United boss, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Michael Carrick is currently in charge as caretaker manager at Old Trafford following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.

What's the latest manager news at Manchester United?

Following a horror 4-1 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, Manchester United confirmed less than 24 hours later that Solskjaer had left his role as manager.

Solskjaer oversaw 168 games as Red Devils boss including his initial caretaker spell with his greatest achievement being last season's runner-up finish in the Premier League.

However, the start of the current campaign has been little short of disastrous for United, especially after the club spent over £125m during the summer to bring in Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

United have already suffered seven defeats across all competitions this season, including humbling home losses to bitter rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Watford clash proved to be the final straw with United now eighth in the table and already six points off the Champions League spots.

United's official statement confirmed that former Red Devils midfielder Carrick will take the dugout on a caretaker basis in the short-term as United consider interim appointments until the end of the season.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Manchester United's manager situation?

Leicester City boss Rodgers was already being linked with the Old Trafford job before United sacked Solskjaer, with Manchester Evening News claiming the club have identified him as the Norwegian's 'most suitable successor'.

O'Rourke spoke in less definitive terms, but did confirm to GIVEMESPORT that the Northern Irishman is 'definitely in the frame' for the Red Devils post.

He told GMS: "I've heard Brendan Rodgers is definitely in the frame, but it's a hard one for him and for United to try and persuade him to leave Leicester during the season."

Would Manchester United fans welcome Brendan Rodgers?

Rodgers would certainly be an interesting appointment for United, particularly in terms of how it's received by supporters.

Rodgers has shown throughout his managerial career a commitment to flowing attacking football, something United have desperately lacked since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. His Liverpool side scored a staggering 101 goals as they narrowly missed out on the 2013/14 title to Manchester City.

On the other hand, as just alluded to, the 48-year-old is associated with United's biggest and most bitter rivals, having spent three full seasons at Anfield.

Likewise, for all the attractive football Rodgers' sides tend to play, there is an argument that he's underachieved in terms of results. Liverpool took the lead in the Premier League title race but famously 'slipped up' against Crystal Palace, while Leicester City have thrown away strong league positions to finish just outside the top four in each of the last two seasons.

He did, however, win back to back titles at Celtic and lifted the FA Cup with the Foxes last term. Including Scottish Cups and Scottish League Cups, Rodgers has won eight trophies throughout his career.

