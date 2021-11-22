Call of Duty Mobile Season 11: What Is The Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 will be going live in the near future and we have all the information you need to know around its release date.

The hugely successful franchise added the mobile game a few years ago and they haven’t looked back at all.

It adds a lot of new great content to the game, as well as bringing back old content from the franchise for the gaming community to play again.

Season 11 will see new weapons, multiplayer maps, cosmetics and characters, and it is easy to see why players are so excited for its release.

What is the release date for Call of Duty Mobile Season 11?

The developers will be working hard on making Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 the best one yet, and with Christmas around the corner, we wonder if there will be a lot of new themed content coming when the season goes live.

Season 10 was released on Wednesday 17th November 2021, and with seasons typically only a month apart, we expect to see season 11 released on Monday December 20th 2021.

Hopefully season 11 is just as good as season 10, or even better, and if it isn’t, there might be a fair few complaints from the gaming community.

Season 10 has only been out for a small period of time, but many have praised the work that the developers have done, and due to this, expectations are at an all time high for season 11.

No doubt as we get closer to the release of the new season, we will be treated to a lot more new information and updates around season 11, including official confirmation of the release date. When this is revealed we update this page as soon as we can.

Despite being a mobile game, we have seen it flourish and the graphics recently have been further improved as the developers have come out and revealed how players can enhance their playing experience in Call of Duty Mobile.

Be sure to work out how to do this to make your gaming experience better in Call of Duty Mobile and we for one cannot wait for the release of Call of Duty Mobile Season 11.

