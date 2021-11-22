Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League: Release Date, Gameplay, Characters, Pre Order, Trailer And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is whetting the appetite of DC fans across the globe as excitement is starting to build.

The genre-bending action-adventure series is making its way from the big screen to the world of gaming after years of speculation.

Fans were aware that the game was in the works but was ultimately cancelled back in 2016 by Warner Bros Games Montreal, the game's publishers, which was unannounced at that time.

Rocksteady Studios, the creators of the Batman: Arkham series, have taken developmental control of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and was originally set to launch in August 2020.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped those plans which has given Rocksteady more time to refine the game and bring it to next-gen platforms PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with the support of Unbroken Studios.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Release Date

At the time of writing, there is not yet an official confirmed date as to when Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released.

All that we know at this time is that it will be sometime during 2022. Whether that is during the first or second half of the year, remains to be seen.

This, of course, means that it will be launched during the same year as Gotham Knights - making for an exciting 12 months for DC fans across the globe!

We will update this section of the article as soon as more information becomes available in the coming days, weeks and months. Stick with us!

Gameplay

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set in an open-world environment that is based on Metropolis - the famous fictional city that features in DC Comics.

The game has a number of game modes, but one that particularly excites us the most. Sure, there is a solo campaign that can be played but there will be a four-player co-operative multiplayer mode.

This will be a dream come true to many, especially the staunch Suicide Squad fans, who will get the opportunity to quad up and take on the Justice League.

Characters

There will be four playable characters to choose from in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League - all of which have their own unique move sets.

They are as follows:

Harley Quinn

Deadshot

King Shark

Captain Boomerang

Pre Order

The great news is that you can put your name down right down to reserve your very own copy of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Here are the retailers in the UK that are currently stocking the game.

We are expecting more firms to stock Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. In which case, they will be added to this list in due course.

Trailer

The latest trailer that we've seen so far is the Official Story Trailer, titled "Ticking", which showcases what fans can expect during what appears to be an action-packed, comedic and chaotic campaign.

Here is the trailer that was launched back in October 2021 via DC's official YouTube channel.

