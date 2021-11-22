Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mauricio Pochettino will always occupy a special place in the hearts of Tottenham fans.

The Argentine coach spent five happy years working as Spurs’ manager between 2014-2019 and turned the club into Premier League and Champions League title contenders during his tenure.

But just five months after leading Tottenham to their first ever Champions League final, Pochettino was unexpectedly sacked by chairman Daniel Levy.

"We were extremely reluctant to make this change. It is not a decision the board has taken lightly, nor in haste," Levy said at the time, per BBC Sport. "Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing.”

Levy made the decision to dismiss Pochettino with the team languishing 14th in the Premier League table following a disappointing start to the 2019-20 season.

Jose Mourinho, still one of the world’s most revered coaches at the time, was immediately named as Pochettino’s replacement.

Pochettino left dressing room message to Tottenham players

Because the change in management happened so quickly, Pochettino didn’t even have the opportunity to say goodbye to his players in person.

However, he left a classy note for his players to find on a tactics sheet inside the dressing room.

The note read: “Big thanks to you all! We can’t say goodbye. You will always be in our hearts.”

(Image credit: @jesus_perez)

A small gesture but one that would have meant a lot to the Tottenham players who thoroughly enjoyed their time working under Pochettino and his coaching staff.

Pochettino conducted himself with the utmost class and professionalism throughout his time at Tottenham and spent a little time out of the game before returning to management with Paris Saint-Germain in January 2021.

Will Pochettino be the next Manchester United manager?

There’s now talk that Pochettino could be tempted to join Manchester United, who sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, if offered a long-term contract from the Premier League giants.

It’s understood that Pochettino is unhappy in Paris and would relish the opportunity to return to England, where his family are based.

Sources close to the South American have told talkSPORT that Pochettino is ‘desperate’ to become United’s new manager.

Watch this space.

