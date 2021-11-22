Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A tale of friendship turned to bitter rivalry came to a head on Sunday night when Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair stepped into the ring at Survivor Series.

This was not a fight for a title, but for something much more precious — pride and status.

In the end, it would be Big Time Becks who would emerge victorious after clashing with her once WWE ally and best friend.

The two women battled it out as the last few weeks boiled down to a clash of champions.

Both Lynch and Flair have recently confirmed the rumours swirling around legitimate heat between the two — The Man admitted things are "difficult" between the two stars right now.

Prior to their meeting at Survivor Series, both women slammed each other in savage promo segments on their respective brands last week.

But despite coming away with the win and the pride, Lynch couldn't help but get emotional during a raw backstage interview after her victory.

"Even watching the video packages I got a little bit emotional," the red brand champion admitted. "Because to see where we came from to where we are now, and the hatred there, you know? The hatred going out there. And it just, it’s so sad, you know?

"I mean, that’s somebody that I loved so much, who I trusted with my life. And we’ve been through everything together — we nearly died in a car crash together. And just how much we despise each other now, I just wanted to rip her apart out there. I wanted to rip her apart."

The Champion vs Champion clash was indeed a fury-fuelled clash between two of the greatest stars to ever feature on WWE.

Lynch secured the win via pinfall but admitted in another backstage interview she was disappointed with how the match ended.

"I would have liked to tap her out, I would've liked to pin her, I would've liked to knock her out but a win's a win. I think I'm a little bit disappointed about that."

Whether this feud has come to a full close remains to be seen. All eyes turn to whether Lynch or Flair make a statement about the match on this week's episodes of Raw and SmackDown.

