Nintendo Black Friday Deals: Console Bundles, Cyber Deals, 50% off Physical Games and more

Nintendo has confirmed that their Black Friday deals are now available, with some big offers available from the massively popular company.

Here are some of the best offers that you can get from Nintendo during Black Friday 2021.

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle

The Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 has been lowered in price from over £300 to £259.99! Gamers who order from the Nintendo store direct will also receive free delivery on all orders over £199.99, so this is a great deal if you're looking to get the console and one of the best racing games on the system.

There are other Bundle deals available from Nintendo for the Swtich as well, and these are as follows:

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Neon Red) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Nintendo Switch Online (3 Months) + Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pack – £309.99

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Neon Red) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Nintendo Switch Online (3 Months) + Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Pack – £309.99

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Neon Red) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Nintendo Switch Online (3 Months) + Pokémon Shining Pearl Pack – £309.99

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Neon Red) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Nintendo Switch Online (3 Months) + Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Pack – £309.99

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Neon Red) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Nintendo Switch Online (3 Months) + Mario Party Superstars Pack – £309.99

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Neon Red) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Nintendo Switch Online (3 Months) + Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario) Pack – £359.99

Cyber Deals

If you've already got a Nintendo Switch, then there are some fantastic Cyber Deals available right now in the Nintendo eShop!

Some major titles have been added to the deal, and here are some of the highlights:

Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition - now £47.49 down from £59.99

- now £47.49 down from £59.99 Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition - now £33.29 down from £49.99

- now £33.29 down from £49.99 Bravely Default 2 - now £33.29 down from £49.99

- now £33.29 down from £49.99 Dragon Quest XI - now £24.99 down from £49.99

- now £24.99 down from £49.99 Dark Souls Remastered - now £17.49 down from £34.99

- now £17.49 down from £34.99 Overwatch: Legendary Edition - now £13.29 down from £35.99

- now £13.29 down from £35.99 Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - now £33.29 down from £49.99

50% off Physical Games

There are also 50% off Physical Game deals currently going on as part of Nintendo's Black Friday offering, some of the highlights are as follows:

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle – £24.99 (was £49.99)

– £24.99 (was £49.99) Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – £22.49 (was £44.99)

– £22.49 (was £44.99) NBA 2K21 – £24.99 (was £49.99)

– £24.99 (was £49.99) Overcooked! 2 – £17.99 (was £19.99)

– £17.99 (was £19.99) PGA Tour 2K21 – £24.99 (was £49.99)

– £24.99 (was £49.99) Sonic Mania Plus – £22.49 (was £29.99)

– £22.49 (was £29.99) Spyro Reignited Trilogy – £27.99 (was £34.99)

– £27.99 (was £34.99) The Wonderful 101 Remastered – £29.99 (was £39.99)

– £29.99 (was £39.99) Trials Of Mana – £35.99 (was £44.99)

– £35.99 (was £44.99) Untitled Goose Game – £24.49 (was £34.99)

