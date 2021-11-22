Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 Battle Pass: Cost, How to Get and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 is only a matter of weeks away, and we have all the information you need to know about the battle pass that will be dropping when the season goes live.

The World War II game has been massively successful since it was released on Friday 5th November 2021 and despite other huge franchises releasing games around the same time, Vanguard has definitely become the most popular at this time.

What is great for players is the fact that there will be an abundance of new content coming to Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 when it goes live.

One of the main features of a season is the battle pass, and this concept has become so successful that practically every big gaming franchise is using it at the moment.

Here is everything you need to know about the battle pass for season 1 of Call of Duty Vanguard:

Season 1 Battle Pass Cost

Players will be happy to hear that You can purchase the full Battle Pass from the Store for 1,000 COD Points.

There will also be a Battle Pass Bundle available for 2,400 COD Points, which automatically unlocks the first 20 Battle Pass Tiers upon purchase.

These COD Points cost real money, and you will have to pay around £10-20 to receive the amount of COD Points needed.

What will be in the Battle Pass for Season 1?

Players will be happy to hear that when a new season comes out, it brings about a new battle pass. This battle pass is 100 tiers of unlockable content for players to use which includes characters, weapons and cosmetics.

How to get the Battle Pass

It is pretty simple to get the battle pass when it becomes available in Call of Duty Vanguard. All you have to do is load up the game, and head to the multiplayer main menu.

From here you will see the battle pass available in the store. You click on it and buy it with COD points or direct from the store.

Be sure to keep an eye out for when this battle pass is released in Call of Duty Vanguard.

