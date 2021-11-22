Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The inaugural Qatar Grand Prix has been and gone with Lewis Hamilton taking victory ahead of Max Verstappen, narrowing the points lead the Dutchman has to eight ahead of the final two races.

Which drivers of the 20-strong field had the best weekends and which at the worst, though? We take a look at two winners and two losers in Losail...

Winner - Fernando Alonso

There can be only one place to start, really.

Fernando ended a seven-year hiatus from the podium at the weekend as he brought his Alpine home, managing a one-stop strategy well as others down the field suffered blowouts on their tyres.

It was a fine performance from the Spaniard and it was great to see him back in the top three.

Loser - Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri suffered more cruel luck in Qatar.

A grid penalty kicked off his Sunday after a yellow flag infringement, sending him from third to sixth and he was then mobbed at the start, tumbling down the running order.

He began to recover to then only get a puncture, ruining his race there and then.

The icing on this particularly horrible cake, meanwhile, saw him retire before the end.

Winner - Lance Stroll



Stroll has had a pretty quiet season in all truth with the Aston Martin not performing as well as the team would have hoped at the beginning of the year.

However, when they have had high points they have looked decent enough and Stroll was impressive on Sunday to record P6, beating both Ferraris and pushing Esteban Ocon close for P5 in what was a race-long battle.

Loser - Pierre Gasly

Gasly's summation of AlphaTauri's race pace on Sunday was shocking, and it's hard to argue with that.

Pierre had been promoted to P2 for the start after grid penalties were applied to Bottas and Max Verstappen, but he was mugged in the first few corners by Alonso and went backwards for the following 57 laps.

A real shame, as he was looking rapid all weekend but again the Faenza-based team struggled on Sunday.

