FIFA 22: How to Complete Petr Cech Icon SBC

The Petr Cech Icon SBC has officially been added to FIFA 22, with players able to get hold of the Chelsea legend to give their team a massive boost between the sticks.

There have been several SBC tasks added to the latest iteration of the FIFA franchise, with some being major bonuses for players and some not even worth looking at! Individual Icon players however are always worth a look.

Getting hold of a quality Icon Goalkeeper is a big bonus in FIFA Ultimate Team, as not only will you be getting a high overall, but Icons can have yellow chemistry with any player from any league in the game.

Speaking of leagues, there are a number of league SBCs already in the game, including the Bundesliga and the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 22 Petr Cech SBC and how to complete the tasks in-game.

How to Complete the Petr Cech SBC on FIFA 22

Players will be looking at around 260,000 coins to complete the SBC tasks from scratch, which is a pretty hefty outlay for the Chelsea legend.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be easier to complete.

Here are the requirements to complete the Petr Cech SBC in FIFA 22:

Segment 1

Rare Players: Min. 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: 50

# of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward - 1x Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Segment 2

Rare Players: Min. 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: 50

# of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward - 1x Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Segment 3

Team of the Week or FUT Champions Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 82

Team Chemistry: 80

# of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward - 1x Small Gold Players Pack

Segment 4

# of Players from Chelsea: Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 83

Team Chemistry: 75

# of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward - 1x Premium Mixed Players Pack

Segment 5

# of Players from Ligue 1: Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 84

Team Chemistry: 70

# of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward - Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Segment 6

# of Players from Premier League: Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 86

Team Chemistry: 60

# of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward - Rare Electrum Players Pack

Is it Worth Completing the SBC?

Absolutely, this is definitely an SBC that you should be looking to complete if you want to have one of the best GK cards in the game.

The value is actually not bad either, with some players on FUTBIN actually calling the SBC a “gift” from EA, as opposed to some of the “scam” SBCs that are currently available in the FUT system.

