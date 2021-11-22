FIFA 22: How to Complete Emmanuel Petit Icon SBC

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Emmanuel Petit mid-tier Icon SBC has officially been added to FIFA 22, with players able to get hold of the Arsenal legend to give their team a massive boost in the middle of the park.

There have been several SBC tasks added to the latest iteration of the FIFA franchise, with some being major bonuses for players and some not even worth looking at! Individual Icon players however are always worth a look.

Icons are always going to be high-ticket items in the FIFA Ultimate Team system, and Petit represents one of the best options at CDM in the game.

There are already a number of individual Icon and Card SBCs available in the game, with Chelsea legend Petr Cech also currently available to complete.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 22 Emmanuel Petit SBC and how to complete the tasks in-game.

Read More: FIFA 22 Team of the Year: TOTY Squad, Release Date, Predictions And Everything We Know So Far

How to Complete the Emmanuel Petit SBC

Players will be looking at around 760,000 coins to complete the SBC tasks from scratch, which is a massive outlay for the former Arsenal player.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be easier to complete.

Here are the requirements to complete the Emmanuel Petit SBC in FIFA 22:

Born Legend

Minimum 11 Rare Players

Exactly Bronze Players

Minimum 50 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1x Two Rare Gold Players

Rising Star

Minimum 11 Rare Players

Exactly Silver Players

Minimum 50 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1x Two Rare Gold Players

The Golden Ponytail

Minimum 1 Arsenal player

Minimum 1 TOTW or Fut Champs Player

Minimum 82 Team Rating

Minimum 80 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1x Small Prime Mixed Players

The Blues

Minimum 1 Chelsea player

Minimum 1 Team of the Week players

Minimum 83 Team Rating

Minimum 75 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1x Small Gold Players

Blaugrana

Minimum 1 FC Barcelona player

Minimum 84 Team Rating

Minimum 70 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1x Small Rare Mixed Players

League Legend

Minimum 1 Ligue 1 player

Minimum 1 Team of the Week players

Minimum 85 Team Rating

Minimum 65 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1x Small Rare Gold Players

League Finesse

Minimum 1 Premier League player

Minimum 86 Team Rating

Minimum 60 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1x Rare Electrum Players

Les Blues

Minimum 1 France player

Minimum 87 Team Rating

Minimum 50 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1x Prime Gold Players

87-Rated Squad

Minimum 87 Team Rating

Minimum 45 Team Chemistry

Reward - 1x Mega Pack

Read More: FIFA 22 FUT Freeze (FUTMAS): Release Date, Cards And Everything You Need To Know

Is it Worth Completing the SBC?

Not really, because the outlay for the card is simply untenable.



In fact, this Icon SBC is so overpriced that there are players on FUTBIN who are asking that EA just scrap the concept altogether.



There are some much better priced SBCs out there already, with the aforementioned Cech card being a good one to complete.

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest FIFA 22 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News