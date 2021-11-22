FIFA 22: How to Complete Emmanuel Petit Icon SBC
The Emmanuel Petit mid-tier Icon SBC has officially been added to FIFA 22, with players able to get hold of the Arsenal legend to give their team a massive boost in the middle of the park.
There have been several SBC tasks added to the latest iteration of the FIFA franchise, with some being major bonuses for players and some not even worth looking at! Individual Icon players however are always worth a look.
Icons are always going to be high-ticket items in the FIFA Ultimate Team system, and Petit represents one of the best options at CDM in the game.
There are already a number of individual Icon and Card SBCs available in the game, with Chelsea legend Petr Cech also currently available to complete.
Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 22 Emmanuel Petit SBC and how to complete the tasks in-game.
How to Complete the Emmanuel Petit SBC
Players will be looking at around 760,000 coins to complete the SBC tasks from scratch, which is a massive outlay for the former Arsenal player.
However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be easier to complete.
Here are the requirements to complete the Emmanuel Petit SBC in FIFA 22:
Born Legend
- Minimum 11 Rare Players
- Exactly Bronze Players
- Minimum 50 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1x Two Rare Gold Players
Rising Star
- Minimum 11 Rare Players
- Exactly Silver Players
- Minimum 50 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1x Two Rare Gold Players
The Golden Ponytail
- Minimum 1 Arsenal player
- Minimum 1 TOTW or Fut Champs Player
- Minimum 82 Team Rating
- Minimum 80 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1x Small Prime Mixed Players
The Blues
- Minimum 1 Chelsea player
- Minimum 1 Team of the Week players
- Minimum 83 Team Rating
- Minimum 75 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1x Small Gold Players
Blaugrana
- Minimum 1 FC Barcelona player
- Minimum 84 Team Rating
- Minimum 70 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1x Small Rare Mixed Players
League Legend
- Minimum 1 Ligue 1 player
- Minimum 1 Team of the Week players
- Minimum 85 Team Rating
- Minimum 65 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1x Small Rare Gold Players
League Finesse
- Minimum 1 Premier League player
- Minimum 86 Team Rating
- Minimum 60 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1x Rare Electrum Players
Les Blues
- Minimum 1 France player
- Minimum 87 Team Rating
- Minimum 50 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1x Prime Gold Players
87-Rated Squad
- Minimum 87 Team Rating
- Minimum 45 Team Chemistry
- Reward - 1x Mega Pack
Is it Worth Completing the SBC?
Not really, because the outlay for the card is simply untenable.
In fact, this Icon SBC is so overpriced that there are players on FUTBIN who are asking that EA just scrap the concept altogether.
There are some much better priced SBCs out there already, with the aforementioned Cech card being a good one to complete.
