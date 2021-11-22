Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We now have a better idea as to why The Rock wasn't at Survivor Series last night, despite the show celebrating 25 years since his WWE debut.

Fans were left outraged last night after Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson didn't appear at Survivor Series, despite many believing that he was set to appear on the show.

WWE heavily promoted The Rock's new movie, Red Notice, during the show last night. Video packages also played throughout the night to celebrate The Rock's 25-year career.

WWE never outright said that The Rock was going to be appearing at the pay-per-view, but many assumed that he was going to based on how WWE continually brought him up during the broadcast.

We now have a better idea as to why The Rock didn't appear on the show, and as expected, it comes down to COVID-19.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that The Rock is not in America right now, and would have been unable to make Survivor Series due to quarantine rules brought on by COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Meltzer had the following to say on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, suggesting that The Rock not appearing on the show wasn't something that WWE just actively decided to do:

“Dwayne’s out of the country and he can’t come back. They’re doing a movie and he can’t go back-and-forth because of quarantine. There was no way he could be at the show tonight.”

This begs the question as to why WWE decided to have the show celebrate The Rock's career, if they knew he wasn't going to be able to appear at the Barclays Center in person.

Other fans acknowledged that while The Rock appearing in person was going to be a challenge, WWE could have at least had a pre-taped segment with Johnson from his home.

If you didn't manage to catch the show last night, you can watch the event in its entirety, including the kickoff show, right now on-demand on the WWE Network.

You can watch the fallout to Survivor Series on Monday Night Raw tonight and Friday Night SmackDown later this week live over here in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News