This weekend’s Women’s Super League action delivered once again.

There were comprehensive wins for Chelsea and Man City, while Arsenal continued their unbeaten start with victory at Man United.

West Ham also secured a hard-fought three points against Spurs, while Brighton’s win streak was ended by Reading.

Here are the players who impressed the most from matchday eight:

Fran Kirby

Kirby scored twice in Chelsea’s 5-0 win against Birmingham –– bringing up a century of goals for the Blues in the process.

The English forward sparked the rout with a fine lofted finish before flicking home Chelsea’s fifth in the second half.

Emma Hayes’ side look the same formidable force they were last year and Kirby now has six league goals and five assists this season.

Sam Kerr

While Kirby was in dominant form on Sunday, Kerr was arguably even more impressive.

The Australian scored a first-half hat-trick to bring her tally for this season to nine.

Last year’s Golden Boot winner is looking unstoppable at the moment and is on course to break Vivianne Miedema’s record of 22 goals in a single campaign.

Vivianne Miedema

Though it’s Kerr who is leading the scoring charts, Miedema remains as clinical as ever and notched the decisive opener against Man United at the weekend.

That goal was her sixth of the season and now means she has scored against all 14 WSL clubs she’s ever faced –– an achievement matched by nobody.

Arsenal and Chelsea look set to battle it out for the league title this season and on current evidence, Miedema and Kerr are in a two-horse race for the Golden Boot as well.

Hayley Raso

Man City ended their poor run of form with a 5-0 victory against Aston Villa, with Raso scoring late goals as a substitute.

The Australian moved to City on a free transfer from Everton this year but had not scored until the weekend.

Gareth Taylor will be pleased with what he saw from the 27-year-old, however, and could be inclined to give the winger more starts moving forwards.

Given their injury struggles so far this season, the signing of Raso is one positive at least.

Natasha Dowie

Reading secured an impressive 2-0 victory against Brighton at the weekend, with Dowie scoring her third league goal of the season.

The striker signed for Reading this year after enjoying a prolific spell in Italy with Milan.

Aged 33, Dowie has bags of experience and has already become an integral part of the Royals’ side.

