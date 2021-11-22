FIFA 22: How to Complete Simon Banza SBC

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Simon Banza Squad Foundations SBC has been officially added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, but how can you get the 88 overall rated ST?

Squad Foundations cards can be useful in getting a strong team together based on a specific league.

This new SBC is part of the ongoing series of squad building challenges for Squad Foundations that will be added across the season.

There are a number of individual league incentives already in the game as SBCs, including across the Bundesliga and the Premier League.

Here's everything you need to know about the Banza Squad Foundations SBC in FIFA 22, including how many coins it will cost to complete the SBC from scratch.

Read More: FIFA 22 Team of the Year: TOTY Squad, Release Date, Predictions And Everything We Know So Far

How to Complete the Simon Banza SBC

Players will be looking at around 70,000 coins to complete the SBC tasks from scratch, which is a pretty good price for the Squad Foundations card.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be easier to complete.

Here are the requirements to complete the Banza SBC in FIFA 22:

Liga Portugal

# of players from Liga NOS (POR 1): Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Read More: FIFA 22 Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS): Release Date, Predictions And Everything You Need To Know

Is it Worth Completing the SBC?

This is a great Squad Foundations card and definitely worth completing to get a solid French ST in your team.

Users over on FUTBIN have been extremely happy with the release of the new card, with some considering it a fantastic bargain for the 88 overall card with 88 Pace, 88 Shooting, 85 Dribbling and 85 Physical.

Read More: FIFA 22 FUT Freeze (FUTMAS): Release Date, Cards And Everything You Need To Know

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest FIFA 22 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News