Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been relieved of his duties as Manchester United manager.
After a terrible string of Premier League results that culminated in the 4-1 defeat to Watford, the United hierarchy took the reluctant decision to show Solskjaer the door after three years in charge.
And although many fans are in complete agreement with the decision from a footballing perspective, there is undoubtedly a tinge of sadness that has come with seeing a club legend lose his job.
Besides, regardless of what supporters think about Solskjaer's time at Old Trafford as a manager, there is no denying that he was a legendary player and always carried himself with integrity.
So, in celebration of Solskjaer's long association with the 'Theatre of Dreams', we wanted to make sure that United fans were suitably clued up one of their greatest goalscorers of the modern era.
To achieve that, we've compiled a devious quiz that will test your knowledge on anything and everything related to Solskjaer's career as both a player and manager at United and beyond.
Whether it's casting your mind back to the 1999 Champions League final or the dramatic 2019 comeback at Paris Saint-Germain, we've got all the Solskjaer trivia to put you to the test.
How to mark the quiz
In fact, we've even got a mark scheme that you can use to check your score against - no cheating, close down Google you at the back - once you've finished, which you can check out down below:
0-4 marks: Have you even heard of Solskjaer?
5-9 marks: Less 'Super Sub', more benchwarmer
10-14 marks: Solskjaer would be proud
15-19 marks: You're a hardcore Man Utd fan
20 mark: We didn't know you read GMS, Ole
The ultimate Solskjaer quiz
Got it? Right then, well, it's time to separate the casual fans from the hardcore United supporters by taking on the ultimate Solskjaer quiz down below. Best of luck... you'll probably need it.