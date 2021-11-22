Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been relieved of his duties as Manchester United manager.

After a terrible string of Premier League results that culminated in the 4-1 defeat to Watford, the United hierarchy took the reluctant decision to show Solskjaer the door after three years in charge.

And although many fans are in complete agreement with the decision from a footballing perspective, there is undoubtedly a tinge of sadness that has come with seeing a club legend lose his job.

Solskjaer leaves Man Utd

Besides, regardless of what supporters think about Solskjaer's time at Old Trafford as a manager, there is no denying that he was a legendary player and always carried himself with integrity.

So, in celebration of Solskjaer's long association with the 'Theatre of Dreams', we wanted to make sure that United fans were suitably clued up one of their greatest goalscorers of the modern era.

Watford vs Man Utd Match Reaction (Football Terrace)

To achieve that, we've compiled a devious quiz that will test your knowledge on anything and everything related to Solskjaer's career as both a player and manager at United and beyond.

Whether it's casting your mind back to the 1999 Champions League final or the dramatic 2019 comeback at Paris Saint-Germain, we've got all the Solskjaer trivia to put you to the test.

How to mark the quiz

In fact, we've even got a mark scheme that you can use to check your score against - no cheating, close down Google you at the back - once you've finished, which you can check out down below:

0-4 marks: Have you even heard of Solskjaer?

5-9 marks: Less 'Super Sub', more benchwarmer

10-14 marks: Solskjaer would be proud

15-19 marks: You're a hardcore Man Utd fan

20 mark: We didn't know you read GMS, Ole

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

The ultimate Solskjaer quiz

Got it? Right then, well, it's time to separate the casual fans from the hardcore United supporters by taking on the ultimate Solskjaer quiz down below. Best of luck... you'll probably need it.

1 of 20 Who scored the first goal of Solskjaer's Man Utd reign? Marcus Rashford Ander Herrera Anthony Martial Jesse Lingard

News Now - Sport News