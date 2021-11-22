Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Survivor Series was a big night for Randy Orton, and the former WWE Champion delivered in a big way with one of the best RKOs we've ever seen.

On the show last night, Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle (RK-Bro) teamed up to defeat SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a fantastic champion vs. champion match.

The finish saw Randy Orton hit one of the best RKOs ever, hitting Jimmy Uso with the move just as he was about to hit Riddle with a splash from the top rope.

We have seen some pretty incredible RKO's in recent years, but fans can't stop talking about how brilliant last night's was.

Survivor Series was a big night for Randy Orton, with the 41-year-old becoming the WWE Superstar to have had the most pay-per-view matches with his outing at the Barclays Center last night.

Prior to last night's show, Randy Orton and Kane were tied on 176 matches, but now Orton stands atop the mountain with regards to this incredibly impressive milestone.

Randy Orton actually took to Twitter to speak about the milestone last week, thanking fans for their ongoing support in his near 20-year WWE career.

If you didn't manage to catch the show last night, you can watch the event in its entirety, including the kickoff show, right now on-demand on the WWE Network.

You can watch the fallout to Survivor Series on Monday Night Raw tonight and Friday Night SmackDown later this week live over here in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News