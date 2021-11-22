Halo Infinite: All Achievements in the Game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Halo Infinite single-player campaign is set to launch on Wednesday 8th December 2021, but what are the achievements in-game?

Halo had a special early release of the multiplayer version of the game in November, with fans being able to get used to the combat mechanics ahead of the campaign release.

Players will be able to assume the role of Master Chief when the full campaign is released in December, and we’ve put together the full list of achievements that players can obtain in-game.

There are a whopping 119 achievements for players to complete in Halo Infinite, with some being available in the campaign section of the game.

The multiplayer element of the game also has a range of different achievements that add to the 119 number, and veteran players are attempting to complete these before the campaign for the game is released.

Halo Infinite Achievements

Here is the full list of achievements for Halo Infinite, with the single-player achievements not yet having completion descriptions as they have not been released by Xbox Game Studios:

Multiplayer

Clocking In – Complete a Daily Challenge.

We Have a Job For You – Complete a Weekly Challenge.

I’m Ready, How ‘Bout You? – Change your Spartan’s look in the Customize menu.

Peak Performance – Earn 2,000 score in a matchmade game.

Passion for Fashion – Wear a new armor customization item.

Humble Beginnings – Complete one level in a Battle Pass.

Which One of Us is the Machine? – Get and equip a new AI.

Reporting for Duty – Change your Spartan Tag.

“Need a Weapon?” – Try out a new weapon customization item.

You’re Up, Rook’ – Play a Ranked Match.

That Thing on the Left is the Brake – Test drive a new vehicle customization.

Brutality – Kill an enemy with melee using a bladed weapon in a matchmade game.

Just the Two of Us – Access your Personal AI.

Slaying with Style – Earn a Mythic Medal in a matchmade game.

Doing Your Part – Complete the Tutorial.

Peeker’s Disadvantage – “Back Smack” an enemy who is zoomed in with a scoped weapon in a matchmade game.

Running Laps – Capture the flag twice in a matchmade Capture the Flag game.

Customary – Play a custom game.

They See Me Rollin’ – Spectate an ally that is driving a Warthog or Razorback in a matchmade game.

Control Freak – Assist in capturing all zones that lead to a score in a matchmade Total Control game.

Sharpshooter – Complete a Weapon Drill.

Getting Strong Now – Launch into Training Mode for the first time.

Kebab – Destroy an enemy vehicle with the Skewer in a matchmade game.

Back to the Chopper – Earn “Splatter” with a Brute Chopper in a matchmade game.

Deadeye – Earn 3 stars in a Weapon Drill.

Multi-class Racer – Drive 4 unique vehicles in a matchmade game.

All About the Grind – Finished Ranked Placement Matches.

Natural Formation Location Sensation – Gain access to a loot cave in a matchmade game.

A Fellow of Infinite Jest – Kill three enemies with the ball in a matchmade Oddball game.

Bomb Returned – Repel an enemy grenade with the Repulsor in a matchmade game.

Sparring Partners – Change any training mode option.

Zone Ranger – Secure 5 zones in a matchmade Strongholds game.

Augmented – Earn 3 stars in 5 Tier 3 Weapon Drills.

Sick Burn – Kill an enemy with the Ravager’s charged shot in a matchmade game.

Get the Popcorn – View a clip in theater.

New Kid on the Block – Earn “Perfect” with a VK78 Commando in a matchmade game.

Working Remote – Pick up a weapon using the Grappleshot in a matchmade game.

Straight to the Bank – Deposit 5 Power Seeds in a matchmade Stockpile game.

Enemies Everywhere! – Mark 3+ enemies at once in a matchmade game.

Do You Even Gift? – Drop a Power Weapon for an ally in a matchmade game.

Secret Stash – Place an item in the Razorback’s storage in a matchmade game.

Watt Say You? – Earn “Chain Reaction” with a Shock Rifle in a matchmade game.

Make a Little More Noise – Grab a power weapon from the Tutorial armory.

Skyhook Shot – “Grapplejack” an enemy flying vehicle in a matchmade game.

One Shot, Top Mid – Mark an enemy located at “Top Mid” in a matchmade game.

Party Bus – Earn “Mount Up” in a Razorback in a matchmade game.

Single Player

Greased Lightning

Wars with Friends

Whip-Riding the Ghost

Wait, I Can Throw Those?

Bring Shiela Home Safely

Takes One to Make One

All-Seeing I

Wanna Have a Catch?

A True Test of Legends

MEDIC! – Revive 3 allies in a matchmade Elimination round.

Battle Tested – Complete a Battle Pass.

Limited Addition – Complete a Limited Time Challenge.

Run Rabbit, Run

First Contact

Together. Again?

Legends

Outpost Discovery

Big Brother

Impervious

Thrusters On Full

Visionary

Grab Some Cover

Evasive Maneuvers

Headmaster

Fight Hard, Die Well

Bare Your Fangs

Set a Fire in Your Heart

Too Many Goodbyes

Reckoning

Reclaimer

Together. Again.

Hear These Words!

What Will It Take?

Light the Way

Brothers Grim

One Down…

Pelican Down

Hunter. Killer.

Unearthed

Fallen

Zeta

Ascension

Bunker Buster

Resurgency

Those Wonderful Toys

Reaching Out

Nosebleed

Passing the Gas

Forza Veloce

Gun Runner

Off the Air

Please Shut Up

Catacomb

Headstrong

Haruspis

Eld Aficionado

Armory Amore

Money in the Bank

Getting Defensive

Who is Max Valor?

Mjolnir Master

Hidden Experience

Rubicon Protocol

Infinity Down

Know Your Enemy

Two Sides to Every Story

Canon Collector

Dispatches From the Front

Bloodstars’ Bane

Headhunter

No One Left Behind

We’re On Our Way

Aegis Fate

