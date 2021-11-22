Is Ganondorf In Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ganondorf is one of the most iconic villains in The Legend of Zelda series and questions are being asked regarding his potential involvement in Breath Of The Wild 2.

The Gerudo warlock took on an all-new role during the first segment of the game that fans of the franchise had not seen before, Calamity Ganon, a version of him that was totally surrendered his soul to Malice and became a demon-like creature with immense power.

He has been the main antagonist in Zelda since the very beginning and has turned into various forms down the years and is known as the "Prince of Darkness."

Ganon was defeated by Link after he entered the Hyrule Castle and used the Divine Beasts and his Bow of Light against him, temporarily restoring peace to the Kingdom of Hyrule.

But has Ganon gone for good? Or will he be making a return in a new form once more as we've seen in previous games? It is a good question that one that loyal Zelda fans are keen to find out the answer to.

Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2 Ganondorf

At the time of writing, it has not been officially confirmed at this time whether or not Ganondorf will make a return to The Legend of Zelda series. But there is plenty of evidence to suggest that he could be making a gruesome comeback from the depths of Hyrule.

As you can see from the image below, a snippet from the trailer captured what appeared to be Ganon returning once again in a new form.

What we thought was the end of Link's journey once Calamity Ganon was destroyed - might not be the case after all.

Although it is just a theory at this stage, the main Breath of the Wild antagonist may have been nothing more than the dark spirit that had cocooned Ganondorf's mummy, meaning a new evil and contaminated influence could be able to rise once more.

We sincerely hope that Nintendo includes Ganondorf in Breath of the Wild 2. Would it be a Legend of Zelda game without him? We think not.

We will update this section as soon as more information emerges in the coming weeks and monthds.

