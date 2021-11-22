Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Randy Orton could be about to break another WWE record tonight, just 24 hours after reaching another insane career milestone at Survivor Series last night.

Last night at Survivor Series, Randy Orton became the WWE Superstar with the most pay-per-view matches, with the former WWE Champion now having 177 bouts on pay-per-view.

Prior to last night's show, Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Kane were tied on 176 pay-per-view matches, but in his outing with The Usos, Orton now has wrestled 177 times at big shows.

This may not be the only record Randy Orton breaks this week, as should he wrestle on Raw tonight, Orton will become the wrestler to have had the most matches on WWE's flagship show.

Randy Orton and Kane are both currently tied on 436 WWE Raw matches, but should Orton work a match on tonight's show, he'll take the record for himself with 437 outings.

As of right now, WWE has announced no matches for Monday Night Raw, but we do know that wrestlers from both Raw and SmackDown will appear on the broadcast.

Randy Orton's first match on WWE Raw actually came on the September 23 episode of Monday Night Raw back in 2002, when the former WWE Champion defeated Steven Richards.

