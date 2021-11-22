Valorant Episode 4 Act 1: New Initiator Agent Being Worked On (Leak)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 is set to be released in January 2022, but will there be a new Initiator Agent coming to the game with the latest Episode?

Several leaks for the game have been giving out some major information over the past year, and a noted leaker in the Valorant community has revealed that a new Agent is currently in the works.

The prevailing rumour amongst the Valorant community is that the next Agent will be an Initiator, with the new character coming as part of the Episode 4 Act 1 release.

KAY/O was however added to the game fairly recently, so there’s a chance that there will be a different class of Agent introduced to the game before another Initiator.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Initiator Agent that is reportedly being worked on by Riot Games.

Who Will the Next Agent Be in Valorant?

Noted Valorant leaker @Valorleaks recently revealed that Riot Games are working on an Initiator Agent. They said: “There is currently an Initiator in development, although I am not sure if it will be the next agent. There might be another agent before the next initiator.”

It is unknown at this point what the next Agent will be, but it is interesting to note that Riot are already working on another Initiator Agent after the release of KAY/O.

Chamber was the last Agent to get released in the game as part of Episode 3 Act 3, and players have been using the new Sentinel Agent heavily in the game.

The new Agent has quickly become a fan favourite, with players getting used to his signature ability, Rendezvous, and his finisher, Tour de Force, ahead of using him in competitive play/eSports.

The Agents in Valorant are the playable characters that gamers control. The game’s lore indicates that they are part of the Valorant Protocol operation.

After the events of Fight Light, the Valorant Protocol was created, with people becoming Agents if they were Radiant or were using Radianite weapons as a way to keep earth safe.

