Next Man United manager: Sir Alex Ferguson a 'huge admirer' of candidate with 72% win rate

Manchester United legend and former manager Sir Alex Ferguson is a "huge admirer" of Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, that is according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

United are on the lookout for a new manager following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's recent dismissal, with another ex-player in Michael Carrick currently in charge as that search takes place.

What is the latest news involving Manchester United's search for a new manager?

At present, it seems that Pochettino is the frontrunner to replace Solskjaer in the Old Trafford dugout. Many, including Sky Sports, are claiming that the 49-year-old is the club's top target for the position.

Pochettino did a brilliant job during his last stint in the Premier League with Tottenham. While the north London club were unable to win a trophy during his five-year spell, they became Champions League regulars and even managed to finish second in the league back in the 2016/17 season.

Since then, Pochettino has gone on to join PSG, where he currently boasts some pretty good numbers. As per Transfermarkt, with 38 wins, six draws and nine losses out of 53 matches, the Argentinian has an incredibly high win-rate of 72%.

Understandably, though, given the strength of PSG's squad compared to the rest of Ligue 1, Pochettino is likely to be judged solely on what he does in the Champions League.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Mauricio Pochettino?

While Pochettino is not at United yet, O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT that the former Tottenham manager already has a huge fan at Old Trafford in Ferguson.

On the two ex-Premier League bosses, O'Rourke said to GMS: "Ferguson's definitely a huge admirer of Pochettino. I'm sure they've been spotted before having meetings and they do have a good relationship between the two of them."

Who else has been linked with the Manchester United job?

Pochettino is still, of course, under contract at a huge club like PSG. Getting him out of the Parc des Princes may not be easy.

If it does prove too hard to snatch Pochettino from the Ligue 1 leaders, then Ajax's Erik ten Hag could be an alternative.

According to Sky Sports, the Dutchman is United's second choice behind Pochettino to replace Solskjaer.

Antonio Conte probably would have been another option had he not gone to Spurs, with the Italian linked with the United job just before joining up with the north London outfit. It begs the question, why did the Red Devils leave things so late?

