FIFA 22: How to Complete the Base Icon Upgrade SBC

The Base Icon Upgrade SBC has officially been added to FIFA 22, with players able to get hold of a major card to boost their squads ahead of the next big promo.

There have been several SBC tasks added to the latest iteration of the FIFA franchise, with some being major bonuses for players and some not even worth looking at!

Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 22 Base Icon Upgrade SBC and how to complete the tasks in-game.

The Base Icon Upgrade Pack will potentially give players the chance to get hold of their first Icon in the latest iteration of the game.

There are a number of league SBCs already in the game, including the Bundesliga and the Saudi Professional League.

How to Complete the Base Icon Upgrade SBC on FIFA 22

Players will be looking at around 580,000 coins to complete the SBC tasks from scratch, which is a pretty hefty outlay for players overall.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be easier to complete.

Here are the requirements to complete the Base Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22:

85-Rated Squad

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 45

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 40

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Is it Worth Completing the SBC?

It’s fair to say that FUTBIN users are NOT fans of this SBC, with some outright calling it a ‘scam.’

580,000 coins from scratch is a massive outlay, and you would probably be better off waiting until the mid-tier Icon SBCs are made available in the game.

