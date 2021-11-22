Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This year has been an incredible advert for British tennis as superstar Emma Raducanu took the sport by storm.

Her story is remarkable — climbing more than 300 world ranking places in just three months and becoming the new British number one.

But as 2021 comes to a close, all eyes are on the new Grand Slam calendar year and what Raducanu could achieve in the coming months.

The rising star was just 18 years old when she was crowned US Open champion. Without dropping a single set in her run to glory, Raducanu made history by becoming the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title.

Since her success at Flushing Meadows, she has signed lucrative ambassador deals with the likes of Dior and Tiffany & Co and attended high profile events such as the Met Gala. Raducanu also attended a homecoming in her honour, where she partnered the Duchess of Cambridge for a casual match.

However, her form since her return from the States has left much to be desired. The Brit's first match back in action was a loss to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the Indian Wells Masters.

She reached the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open last month but then lost out to Wang Xinyu in her first match at the Linz Open.

Raducanu also struggled to find a new coach after parting ways with Andrew Richardson. She has since announced Torben Beltz will be her mentor for her first full season on tour next year.

Andy Roddick has since come out and set a "benchmark" of what Raducanu should be aiming for in 2022.

Speaking to Tennis Channel, the former world number one said: "What she did at the US open was unbelievable, but it was largely without expectation of 'hey, if you win this final it’s bad for you'.

"It was all gravy from the third round on for Emma Raducanu, take nothing away from her, but is a different type of pressure set now.

"What I want to see is those consistent weeks where she is winning three matches, or winning four matches every week, that would be the next benchmark if I’m on her team."

"Let’s get this consistency dialed in, so that our baseline is top 20 in the world and our upper echelon is what you did at the US Open which we all saw and were amazed by."

Raducanu will next take to the court in an exhibition match at the Champions Tennis Event against Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

